Clinical psychologist explains how formal mental health support can become an integral part of cancer care in India

Living with cancer is not just physically demanding - it is emotionally overwhelming. From the moment of diagnosis, patients often live with persistent fear, uncertainty, and psychological stress, all of which can intensify during the long and exhausting course of treatment. This unaddressed emotional burden can directly affect treatment tolerance, recovery, and outcomes. Psychological support for cancer patients can improve treatment outcomes. (Unsplash)

Yet, despite its profound impact, psychological support remains largely informal and reactive within cancer care in India. Experts argue that for outcomes to truly improve, this gap must be addressed - and mental health support needs to become a structured, integral part of cancer treatment rather than an afterthought.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Mehezabin Dordi, a clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, for her expert insights on the subject. She specialises in working with patients managing complex physical conditions - including cardiac, pulmonary, oncological, renal, neurological, and musculoskeletal disorders - as well as individuals undergoing various organ transplants, bringing a deeply integrated mind-body perspective to survivorship and long-term care.

She highlights, “In most Indian oncology settings, psychological distress is managed in a fragmented and informal manner. Oncologists and nurses often become the first line of emotional support, offering reassurance during brief consultations. Psychiatrists are typically involved only when distress escalates into severe depression, anxiety, delirium, or insomnia.”

How does delayed psychological support affect patients? According to Dr Dordi, delaying formal psychological support until a patient reaches severe emotional distress can negatively impact treatment outcomes. She emphasises that cancer itself is a profoundly stressful condition to live with, and when that stress becomes chronic, persistently elevated stress hormones can exacerbate symptoms, strain the body, and ultimately interfere with both recovery and overall wellbeing.

She explains, “From a physiological lens, this delayed response allows chronic stress to persist, leading to sustained activation of stress hormones that can worsen fatigue, pain, sleep disturbances, immune functioning, and treatment tolerance. Without structured screening tools or time, subclinical distress, adjustment disorders, caregiver burnout, and existential concerns often go unaddressed.”

Furthermore, the psychologist adds that other cultural factors like stigma around mental health, family-centric decision-making, and the tendency to ‘normalise suffering’ further result in emotional distress being under-reported and under-treated. Consequently, care often remains reactive rather than preventive.