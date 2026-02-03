What is ‘anarchist callisthenics’? Therapist explains the psychological workout and its amazing mental health benefits

“We become moral robots who follow orders just because they are orders,” highlighted Jeff.

He described it as a psychological workout, with the term being coined by James C Scott. The idea behind it is that if we spend our entire lives in a state of unthinking obedience to every tiny, meaningless rule, our “ muscles of independent judgement” actually start to atrophy.

The notion of following authority without confirming expertise has long been prevalent, and it chips away at our critical thinking faculties. To help us avoid it, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor based in Portland, took to Instagram on January 29 to discuss anarchist callisthenics.

As a thinking animal, it is becoming increasingly difficult for man to make sense of the world around them. For the majority, there are rules to follow every step of the way, guidelines to abide by to become a functioning member of society.

How to practise anarchist callisthenics One can perform anarchist callisthenics by practising small, inconsequential acts of defiance. This may include:

Jay-walking a completely empty street

Ignoring a a keep off graph sign if it’s clearly just there for aesthetics

Questioning a work policy that doesn’t actually make sense

Refusing to present ID to someone who has no legal right to ask for it It might even be calling out a spiritual influencer who preaches bravery but goes silent when speaking up might cost them sponsorships, shared Jeff. “The goal isn’t to cause chaos. It's to remind your brain that you are the one who decides what is right. Not just the sign on the wall.”

How anarchist callisthenics help mental health In the modern world filled with conflicts, it does not bode well to have atrophied judgment.

“If you haven’t practised saying ‘this rule doesn’t make sense’ or ‘this isn’t right with the small stuff,’ you’re going to find it a lot harder to stand up or protect your neighbours when the stakes are actually really high,” noted Jeff.

“Compliance should not be a reflex; it should be a choice. Train those muscles now when the stakes are lower because the day might come soon when your community needs you to have some serious moral strength.”

A word of caution However, Jeff acknowledged that as a “white, cis, strikingly handsome man,” he has the privilege to practise small acts of defiance without the same risk as a lot of people face. For many groups, such as immigrants or trans people, “breaking even tiny rules can have serious, dangerous consequences.”

As such, practising anarchist callisthenics is not a “blanket prescription.” However, if a person does have the privilege, it is important that they do it, shared Jeff and not waste “safety on compliance.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.