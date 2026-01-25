Portland therapist explains ‘Love Map’, shares 10 questions couples should know about each other for a stronger bond

Taking to Instagram on January 18, Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counsellor based in Portland, spoke about Love Maps, which he defined as thus: “Basically, it’s how well you know your partner’s inner world- their stresses, their dreams, quirks, and favourite things. Couples with strong love maps are more connected, handle conflicts better, and feel more secure.”

It is difficult to define a romantic relationship . It can be a lot of things, from messy to rewarding, but it is widely accepted that knowing your partner well helps in making it sustainable. And there happens to be a test to find out how well an individual truly knows their partner.

What is a Love Map? Love Map is a tool developed by psychological researchers Dr John Gottman and Dr Julie Schwartz Gottman. According to the Gottman Institute website, the principle behind it is that “knowing the little things about your partner’s life creates a strong foundation for your friendship and intimacy.”

The website described Love Map as the part of the brain where one stores all personal information about their partner’s life.

“Emotionally intelligent couples are intimately familiar with each other’s worlds,” it noted. “These couples made plenty of cognitive room in their minds for their relationship. They remember the major events in each other’s histories, and they keep updating their information as the facts and feelings of their spouse’s world change.”

While the questions to start building a Love Map can be much simpler, the ones shared by Jeff on Instagram take it to the next level. They are presented as follows.