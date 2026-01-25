UK surgeon explains how mother's laughter during pregnancy can help the baby: ‘Your giggles are prenatal upgrade’

Taking to Instagram on January 25, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, shared that while the baby is in the womb, a mother’s “giggles are basically a prenatal upgrade.” He went on to explain how it happens.

A happy mother means a healthy child- the idea has long been prevalent in society. Recent studies have shown that it has a strong basis in reality and that a pregnant mother’s laughter can help the baby in the womb develop vital traits.

Calibrating the baby’s stress response When the mother laughs, her body releases endorphins which cross the placenta and reach the baby. “These endorphins calibrate your baby’s stress response system for life,” stated Dr Rajan.

Enhancing oxygen supply in the uterus The mother’s laughter increases blood flow to the uterus by around 15 percent. This ensures that more oxygen reaches the developing brain of the unborn child.

Supporting neurobehavioral maturation “Laughter-induced relaxation enhances fetal heart rate variability,” noted Dr Rajan. “This supports neurobehavioral maturation.”

Beneficial effects of laughter vibrations Dr Rajan assures that vibrations caused by laughter do not risk the baby of popping out early, as “the womb excels at force protection” and “amniotic fluid and tissues absorb shocks.”

In fact, the rhythmic vibrations from the mother’s diaphragm while she is laughing create a gentle trampoline effect in the amniotic fluid, which serves as a “software upgrade” in the developing human.

“These low-frequency oscillations between 100 and 300 hertz actually stimulate your baby’s vestibular system,” noted Dr Rajan. “This controls their balance and coordination. It’s like a built-in prenatal rocking that enhances motor coordination before birth.”

“Studies suggest babies whose mums laughed more frequently during pregnancy showed superior head control at birth compared to those who didn’t,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.