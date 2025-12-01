Toddler–kitten duo Bryson and Stark win hearts worldwide with their sweet friendship: Watch

Bryson, a toddler, and his kitten, Stark, are melting hearts on the internet. The two have become inseparable since Bryson’s family adopted Stark from a shelter. Annelise, the toddler’s mother, documented Bryson and Stark’s adorable friendship in a video, which has gone viral. Toddler–kitten duo wins hearts(Instagram/thedodo)

Bryson and Stark’s friendship

The Dodo uploaded the video that Bryson’s mom made. Bryson’s mom, Annelise, said they adopted Stark to give her son “a little buddy” to play with. However, Bryson and Stark’s friendship bloomed sooner than Annelise had expected.

“Bryson was obsessed with Stark. He would always want to pick him up and carry him around. Stark was always ok with whatever Bryson did,” she recalled in the video.

Among other things, Bryson loved to push Stark around in containers, such as a box or a basket. Annelise said the kitten enjoyed “getting pushed around in the buckets” the most.

“After seeing how much Bryson loved pushing Stark around in different containers, we decided to get them this little car,” Annelise added.

The vehicle that Annelise referred to was a ride-on car attached to a container. “It didn’t work out perfectly at first. But they figured it out,” she said joyfully.

Stark is the best gift ever

Annelise emphasized that Stark was the best gift Bryson received. She recalled that the two would often hang out together and play side by side inside a “cute, little blue tent”. “They’ve always been best buddies,” Annelise said.

“It definitely felt like a crazy blessing from the universe getting Stark. He just felt like a gift,” she stressed.

Benefits of pets

Bryson and Stark’s friendship is another example of the many benefits of pets. A pet's unwavering devotion can do more for you than just keep you company. Additionally, pets can aid children with their emotional and social abilities, reduce stress, and enhance heart health, per News in Health.

It has been demonstrated that interacting with animals lowers blood pressure and cortisol levels, a hormone linked to stress. According to other research, animals can improve your mood, lessen feelings of loneliness, and promote feelings of social support, per the outlet.