Warning signs of lung cancer: Doctors share 5 early symptoms like cough that even non-smokers should never ignore

Lung cancer is responsible for about 9.3% of all cancer cases in India, according to data and projections from the National Cancer Registry Programme and recent Indian Council of Medical Research-supported studies. It is the most common type of cancer, particularly among older adults. In the beginning, it can be hard to detect the symptoms. However, as the disease gets worse, the signs become clearer. This often leads to late diagnosis, which result in delayed treatment and lower chances of survival. Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that start off in one or both lungs. (Shutterstock)

To effectively treat and prevent lung cancer, it is essential to diagnose it early. "When found early, treatment is more effective, and symptoms can be managed with less impact on overall health. Recognising even subtle symptoms and causes can help stop cancer from progressing and start treatment sooner," Senior Medical Oncologist, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, Mumbai, Dr Indoo Ammbulkar tells Health Shots. Specific symptoms that may also be related to other health issues require immediate medical attention.

What are the five warning signs of lung cancer? Five critical lung cancer symptoms that you should never ignore, even if you believe you are at low risk.

1. Persistent cough or a change in cough Coughs everyone experiences them, but a cough that lasts a long time or changes can be a warning sign. If you cough often without any reason, pay attention. "It may just be a minor issue, but if it continues for more than a couple of weeks, it could indicate something serious", says Dr Ammbulkar.

Cancer Research UK and the NHS, from a major UK study, show that a chronic cough can be a common sign of lung cancer. About 0.2% of people with a cough lasting more than 3 weeks are diagnosed with lung cancer, as per the CHEST Journal. "If you notice any changes in your chronic cough, pay attention", says Dr Ammbulkar. This is especially important if you have a history of smoking, but non-smokers should also be careful. If your cough produces mucus or becomes more painful, see a healthcare professional.

2. Heavy breathing or wheezing Have you felt out of breath after doing activities that used to be easy? If climbing stairs leaves you winded, take it seriously. Lung cancer can affect your breathing because tumours may block airways or cause lung inflammation.

Dr Rashmi Tarachandani, a general physician, tells Health Shots that any change in your breathing requires medical attention. "It could mean that your lungs are inflamed or blocked," she warns. These symptoms don’t necessarily mean you have cancer, but it’s best to check for serious issues. The sooner you see a specialist, the sooner you can find out what's causing your breathing problems.

3. Body pain Feeling aches or having chronic pain may not just be a part of getting older or being busy. "Don’t ignore ongoing pain in your chest, back, or shoulders", says Dr Tarachandani. If you feel these pains, tell your doctor about them clearly. Explain whether the pain is focused in one area or if it spreads more widely.

Lung cancer can cause body pain for several reasons. As the tumour grows, lymph nodes may enlarge, or the tumour may spread to nearby tissues. "If your pain increases, especially at night, this may mean your body needs attention", says Dr Tarachandani. Always talk to your doctor about these symptoms for further evaluation.

4. Hoarse voice A change in your voice should be an alarm, especially if you don’t have a cold or haven’t used your voice too much lately. "If your hoarseness persists, it could be a sign of a more serious problem", says Dr Ammbulkar. Changes in your voice can signal problems in your throat or lungs. This may be caused by tumours affecting your vocal cords. "It is important to catch these issues early. Talk to your doctor about any changes in your body, including your voice," says Dr Tarachandani.

5. Drop in weight Unexplained weight loss can be concerning and may signal various health problems, including lung cancer. "When cancer cells are present, they can change your metabolism and how your body uses energy", says Dr Ammbulkar. This can lead to weight loss that is hard to explain.

If you notice a sudden change in your weight, such as losing more than 5% of your body weight in a short time, it’s important to see your doctor. Your body can signal health issues in unexpected ways, and weight changes may indicate the need for medical attention.

Which group has the highest risk for lung cancer? Anyone can get lung cancer, but some groups are more at risk. The American Cancer Society recommends that people aged 55 to 74 who are at higher risk get screened. This includes current smokers, those who quit in the last 15 years, and people with a smoking history of 30 pack-years or more.

This message is not meant to discourage non-smokers. Instead, it emphasises the importance of vigilance. "Early detection of lung cancer can improve treatment options and outcomes", says Dr Tarachandani. Being aware is crucial in the fight against lung cancer.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)