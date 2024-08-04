Brain metastasis from lung cancer: Symptoms, treatments, and prognosis

Cancer is a significant concern in the country. Metastasis is the condition when a cancer spreads at a distance, separately from the primary site of cancer. for instance, lung cancer has a tendency to spread to other parts of the body. “One of the most serious complications of lung cancer is its potential to metastasise to other critical parts of the body, particularly the brain," said Dr Praveen Gupta.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, said, “One of the most serious complications of lung cancer is its potential to metastasise to other critical parts of the body, particularly the brain. Brain metastases are notably common in lung cancer cases, with approximately 10% of newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) developing this complication. Lung cancer is the primary tumour source in 40 to 50% of all brain metastasis cases.”

Brain metastasis from lung cancer: Symptoms

Persistent headaches: Often more severe in the morning and may worsen over time.

Seizures: New-onset seizures are a critical indicator of potential brain involvement.

Cognitive impairments: Memory loss, confusion, and difficulty in concentrating.

Behavioural changes: Mood swings, irritability, and altered behaviour.

Motor function difficulties: Issues with balance, coordination, or movement, along with speech difficulties.

Brain metastasis from lung cancer: Treatments

Targeted therapies: Designed to specifically attack cancer cells while sparing normal tissue, depending on the genetic makeup of the cancer

Radiation therapy: Includes whole-brain radiation therapy (WBRT) or stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) to control tumour growth and alleviate symptoms

Systemic chemotherapy: Utilised to treat cancer throughout the body, including brain metastases, though its effectiveness may be limited due to the blood-brain barrier

Palliative care: Focuses on symptom relief and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced disease

Brain metastasis from lung cancer: Prognosis

“Brain metastases from lung cancer pose a complex challenge, necessitating a multidisciplinary treatment approach involving oncologists, neurologists, and palliative care specialists. The prognosis largely depends on the treatment's success and the extent of brain involvement. Despite advancements in therapy, brain metastasis typically indicates a late-stage progression, resulting in a reduced life expectancy compared to lung cancer patients without brain metastases,” added Dr Praveen Gupta.

