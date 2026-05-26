Doctor shares 4 steps to quit tobacco smoking, and 6 warning signs that should not be ignored

There are very few people who are unaware of the ill effects of smoking tobacco in its many forms, yet its popularity remains unblemished. The warning text on movie screens fails to overshadow the swagger of the larger-than-life characters smoking away at their pleasure, and products themselves remain easily available at every corner shop in the country. Not being able to quit smoking on one's own is not a sign of character flaw, shares Dr Verma. (Pexel)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 4 causes of tremors in elderly people; explains why it is important not to ignore

Speaking with HT Lifestyle ahead of World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, Dr Harish Kumar Verma, general physician and director of pulmonary medicine and critical care at ShardaCare Healthcity, stated that the diseases and deaths that result from tobacco are largely preventable. The issue is that it is not considered a public health emergency, but rather a personal failing.

Steps to quit tobacco products The nicotine present in tobacco is a genuinely addictive substance that makes quitting extremely difficult, shared Dr Varma. “Willpower alone rarely works,” he noted. “Only about five per cent of unassisted quit attempts succeed long-term.”

This is not a character flaw of the person failing to quit; rather, it highlights the importance of effective support. This includes the following four steps.