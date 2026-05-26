AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 4 causes of tremors in elderly people; explains why it is important not to ignore

Taking to Instagram on May 21, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and founder of HealthPil.com, shared four common causes for the tremors. They are listed as follows.

Trembling of hands is a common condition that is often prominently visible in older adults. It can have multiple causes, some of which may be benign, while others may be progressive and pose a serious threat to healthy life.

1. Essential tremor This is a common neurological disorder which is benign and often genetic, and results in involuntary, rhythmic shaking of hands, head, or voice. As Dr Chawla explained, “This can sometimes run in families and is generally manageable with medication. Many people live with it, and their tremors remain well in control.”

2. Tremors due to anxiety or stress In some cases, the trembling of the limbs can also happen due to anxiety or stress. The condition becomes visibly stronger in situations like public speaking, interviews, or when someone is feeling very nervous, noted the neurologist.

3. Parkinson’s disease According to the Cleveland Clinic website, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive movement disorder that worsens over time. There is no known cure for the disorder, but treatment can help manage symptoms.

“In this condition, the brain has lower levels of dopamine, which affects movement. Along with tremors, people may notice stiffness in the body, slower movements, and a change in the way they walk,” explained Dr Chawla.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive condition, which means it can worsen over time,” he added, mentioning that the disorder can have multiple subtypes.

4. Problem in the cerebellum According to the neurologist, “Tremors can also occur if there is a problem in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that helps control balance and coordination. Conditions like infections, inflammation, or tumours in this area can sometimes lead to trembling and difficulty with balance while walking.”

He went on to highlight the importance of not ignoring the symptoms of persistent tremor, since it is not possible to understand whether the condition is progressive or not without consulting a medical professional.

“Consulting a neurologist can help identify the cause early. In many cases, early diagnosis and treatment can help slow the progression and improve the quality of life,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.