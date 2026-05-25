Cardiologist explains why having a calcium score of zero does not make a person ‘heart attack proof’

To understand why a low calcium score is good, but does not guarantee that a person will not experience a heart attack , it is important to understand what a calcium score actually is and what it signifies.

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Having a low calcium score is reassuring. However, it does not make a person immune to heart attacks. Taking to Instagram on May 13, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a US-based cardiologist specialising in heart failure and transplantation, explained why that is and what can be done about it.

Calcium score is the reading of a CT (computed tomography) scan that measures calcified plaque inside coronary arteries, shared Dr Yaranov. While it is used as a risk assessment tool, it is not a full plaque evaluation.

Having a calcium score of zero has the following significance in low-risk patients:

Lower short-term heart attack risk

Lower likelihood of significant calcified plaque

Reassuring prognosis However, a calcium score of zero does not mean that there is zero plaque in the vessels, or that the person is completely risk-free and has zero chances of a heart attack, cautioned Dr Yaranov.

Risks that stay hidden in calcium score Some forms of plaques are not detected in the calcium score, noted Dr Yaranov. These include:

Soft plaque

Inflamed plaque

Non-calcified plaque

Unstable plaque Such plaques can also cause blood vessels to rupture, even though the calcium score with them can appear to be zero.

“Some patients develop dangerous plaques before calcium develops,” noted the cardiologist. Patients with higher risk include the following groups:

Younger patients

Smokers

Diabetics

People with strong family history

People with inflammatory disease

Patients with symptoms Detecting soft plaque with CT angiography To detect the soft plaque that is missed by the CT calcium score test, a CT angiography comes in handy, noted Dr Yaranov.

Highlighting the usefulness of both, the cardiologist noted that the calcium score test is quick, low radiation, no contrast, and measures calcium only and estimates long-term risk.

On the other hand, CTA uses IV contrast, looks directly at the coronary arteries, can see soft and calcified plaque, and evaluates narrowing and plaque burden.

While the first asks how much calcified plaque is present, the second seeks to answer what the arteries actually look like. The purpose of both is to help doctors protect the heart.

According to Dr Yaranov, “Calcium scoring is great for prevention and risk refinement,” while “CTA is better when symptoms, higher suspicion, or anatomy matter.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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