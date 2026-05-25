Is your heart beating too fast or irregularly? Cardiologist shares 6 major signs of arrhythmia

Does your heart sometimes behave erratically? A sudden flutter, a racing pulse, or an unusually loud heartbeat, even when you are not doing any strenuous activity and simply sitting, can feel deeply unsettling and anxiety-inducing. Many people do not think much of it and dismiss it as stress, fatigue or too much coffee. But subtle changes in the heart should not be ignored.



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In some cases, these irregular beats may point to arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly because of a disruption in its electrical signals. To understand what these unusual heartbeats can mean, why they happen and when they require medical attention, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Brajesh Kumar Mishra, HOD and consultant, cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram, who explained the signs, causes, and treatment options for arrhythmia.

What is arrhythmia? Let's medically understand what causes the heart to beat erratically. The cardiologist described, “An arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart’s rhythm is disrupted when electric signals that tell the heart to beat don’t work the way they should, because of this, the heart may beat too fast, too slow or just irregularly.”

So, how does arrhythmia feel? To which he explained that people may feel like their heart is racing, fluttering, pounding, skipping beats or adding extra beats.

Arrhythmia does not always appear out of nowhere. The doctor noted it may be linked to high blood pressure, stress, excessive caffeine or alcohol intake, and certain medications. In some cases, it may also be triggered by lifestyle habits or temporary imbalances in the body, making it important to identify and address the root cause early.