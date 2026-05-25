Feeling unusually tired after walking or climbing stairs? Cardiologist explains what it could mean for your heart

Exhaustion can be the baseline symptom for many health problems, indicating that something may be wrong with the body. Sometimes, it may be temporary and improve with rest or better stress management. But in other cases, it may also point to a problem within the body's physiological systems or internal organs.



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This is alarming when a person feels unusually tired after simple activities or routine tasks that they could previously do without any hassle. The activities include climbing stairs, carrying groceries, walking short distances, or, in general, running errands. When everyday chores begin to make you tired to the extent where your daily life also gets disturbed, then it should not only be mistaken as stress, ageing, sedentary lifestyle or poor fitness. It can also be indicative of deteriorating heart health.

Such seemingly minor health hiccups should not be normalised, especially because daily life is not limited to household chores. Furthermore, a major share of one's waking hours is spent at the workplace, where stress, long sitting hours and binge eating habits all collide.

The concern worsens because employees are already at high risk. According to an ekincare report, published in April 2026, 1 in 3 corporate employees has abnormal LDL, commonly known as ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL can silently accumulate in the artery walls, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke long before any obvious symptoms appear.

So, when unusual fatigue signs begin to show up during regular, everyday tasks, it should get necessary medical attention.

What exactly is this fatigue signalling? Does it mean any heart disease? Dr Vikram Kolhari, consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle that unexplained fatigue while performing simple tasks may sometimes be a sign of a heart valve disorder.

Why does fatigue occur when there is a problem with the heart valve? First, let's understand what a heart valve is, how it functions and what happens when this function gets affected, causing the problem to manifest as major physical fatigue.

“The heart has four valves which work together to keep blood flowing through the heart and out to the rest of the body. Each of these valves is like a one-way door that allows blood to flow in one direction only from the previous heart chamber to the next heart chamber. When one of these valves does not open or close properly, then the heart has to pump extra hard to push blood through the heart and out to the rest of the body,” the cardiologist explained how the heart's valve basically acts as one-way gates that keep blood moving smoothly in the right direction, but when it becomes too narrow, stiff or leaky

What is this called medically? The cardiologist answered that this may be seen in conditions such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation, where the heart valve is either narrowed or leaking. In such cases, blood flow may be reduced, which means less oxygen reaches the muscles and organs. As a result, a person feels tired all the time, even after minimal effort.

Understanding the difference is crucial. The distinction is that usual fatigue caused by stress, poor sleep or overexertion often improves with rest. But fatigue because of this heart valve issue may persist or rather worsen after physical activity. The mistake that many may make is that this tiredness is just stress, ageing or poor stamina, when in some cases, it may refer to a malfunction inside the heart.