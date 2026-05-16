World Hypertension Day 2026: Doctor decodes myths and facts around anxiety, depression, and everyday mental struggles

Dr Saroj highlighted that it is not that simple. People often say “stop overthinking” as if that is enough. But anxiety does not switch off like that. It is not just a busy mind; it is a body that refuses to relax. Your chest feels tight, your thoughts keep looping, sleep becomes irregular, and even small things start to feel overwhelming.

Mental health is one of the most talked about conversations today. But more conversation doesn’t mean better understanding. Words like anxiety and depression are used casually, often without fully knowing what they mean. At the same time, people who are actually dealing with these issues are still hesitant to speak up, mostly because of how easily they get misunderstood. Ahead of the May 17, World Hypertension Day, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Saroj Dubey, a gastroenterologist and mental health expert, to decode common mental health misconceptions.

“You might know that nothing is actually wrong, and still feel like something is. That gap between logic and feeling is what makes anxiety so frustrating. It is not something you can fix by simply thinking differently for a few minutes,” Dr Saroj told HT Lifestyle.

Myth: Depression is the same as sadness. It often feels like nothing at all. Sadness is something most people understand, but depression is harder to explain. It is not always about crying or feeling low. In many cases, it is the absence of feeling anything meaningful. Dr Sarj said, “People describe it as being tired without a reason, losing interest in things they once cared about, or just going through the day without really being present.” From the outside, everything may look normal. That is why it gets missed so often.