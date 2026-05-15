Lucknow, University of Lucknow has initiated an inquiry and lodged an FIR against a teacher after allegations surfaced that he had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student and allegedly claimed to have shown examination papers before the test, officials said on Friday. Lucknow University probes teacher's 'objectionable' phone conversation with female student

The accused teacher, however, denied all allegations and claimed he was being falsely implicated due to "internal politics" within the university and among students.

University sources said the matter came to light after the student informed the administration about the alleged incident and audio clips of the purported phone conversations went viral on social media.

In a press release issued on Friday, the university administration said it follows a "zero tolerance" policy in such matters and any conduct affecting the dignity of the institution and academic environment would not be tolerated.

The release said Vice Chancellor J P Saini had directed the university's Internal Complaint Committee to submit its report within 24 hours.

The university said the move reflected its commitment to ensuring a fair probe and strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

It further said that the controller of examinations had lodged an FIR against the concerned teacher in connection with the alleged paper leak claims made in the audio clips.

A university official said statements of the accused teacher, the student and some other students were recorded in the proctor's office on Friday and the inquiry was being taken forward, after which a decision would be taken.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, the accused teacher, identified as Paramjeet Singh, an assistant professor in the Zoology Department, said, "I completely reject these allegations. I am being targeted and trapped in this matter because of internal politics within the university and among students."

A statement issued by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad alleged that the viral audio clip purportedly contained objectionable remarks made by the teacher to the student and claims related to leaking examination question papers.

The ABVP demanded immediate dismissal of the accused teacher and strict action against him.

ABVP Lucknow University unit president Jai Srivastava said the university administration, local police and the Uttar Pradesh government should invoke stringent provisions related to examination integrity and sexual harassment and arrest the accused teacher.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.