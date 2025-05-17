World Hypertension Day: Listening to music can help you keep your blood pressure in check, say experts

Listening to music reduces stress and anxiety, which, in turn, lowers blood pressure (Photo: Adobe stock - for representational purpose only)

From gym workouts to techniques such as nada yoga — music is an integral part of many fitness regimens. Besides keeping its fans entertained, music also has therapeutic properties, which makes it an effective way to keep heart rate and blood pressure in check. In fact, a 2023 study published by the National Library of Medicine, which is considered the world’s largest biomedical library, suggested that “music therapy can effectively control blood pressure and heart rate, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve sleep quality in hypertensive patients”. On World Hypertension Day today (May 17), experts share how listening to music or music therapy can help keep your blood pressure in check:

Curbs anxiety/stress

Listening to music can help alleviate stress and anxiety, which are major contributors to high blood pressure.

Controls heart rate

Soft, soulful tunes, particularly classical music (Indian or Western), is known to calm the heart rate. That, in turn, helps lower blood pressure.

Helps you relax

Like other relaxation techniques, music therapy can put you into a restful state and that helps lower blood pressure.

Leads to more neurotransmitters

It’s believed that listening to soft or classical music can increase the intensity of neurotransmitters, the chemical messengers that carry signals between neurons, and from neurons to other cells like muscles or glands. That leads to a pleasant feeling and lower blood pressure.

Goes well with medication

Music therapy is known to be an effective adjunct to your ongoing high blood pressure-related medication.

The raga connect

There are some ragas that are believed to play a role in keeping hypertension in check. Raga Malkauns (midnight raga) and Raga Todi (morning raga) that are ancient Hindustani classical ragas help in meditation, and have shown positive effects on hypertension.

Experts talk

Dr Sudhir Vaishnav, Cardiologist, says, “In many patients, we have noticed that listening to music helps lower the heart rate and blood pressure. But, it’s not a permanent treatment. It acts as a good supplement to regular medication.”

Dr Prashant Pawar,Consultant -Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, says, “Music therapy is a safe, non-invasive, nonpharmacological, and cost-effective intervention for reducing blood pressure, heart rate, and Anxiety levels in hypertensive patients. It has been found that systolic blood pressure reduces by around 10 mm hg after just four weeks of music therapy. I recommend my hypertensive patients to listen to music with high sympathetic tone or soft, soothing music like piano, flute or classical. But, it has to be accompanied by prescribed medications and a low-salt diet.”