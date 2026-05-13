Anxiety to ‘finally’: The frustrating wait for CBSE 12th results ends for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) kept students anxious for two whole days before finally declaring the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 on Wednesday. Students had grown frustrated and even called the education board 'irresponsible' after apps like UMANG and DigiLocker shared 'coming soon' updates for results. CBSE Class 12 students went from anxious waiting period to finally being able to check their results on Wednesday.

DigiLocker first shared a 'coming soon' update for the CBSE 12th results 2026 on May 11, at around 2:14pm, then shared another similar update at around 5:38pm. Track CBSE Class 12 results 2026 live updates

Meanwhile, the UMANG app first reposted the DigiLocker post on May 11, then shared its own post of 'CBSE Class-XII results coming soon' on May 12.

These apps also reportedly sent multiple such update notifications, sparking anxiety and stress among students awaiting their CBSE Class 12 results.

'Anxiety attacks, hospital checkup' Several students took to X to express their frustration with CBSE. One such post read, "CBSE tweeting “don’t wait for tomorrow” and now the entire country is collectively having anxiety attack. At this point they’re not releasing results, they’re testing students blood pressure."

"Can you please tell me when is the result day as I am a very anxiety prone individual and also I have to go to hospital for my checkup in the upcoming days for my vitamin levels. So can you please tell the exact day so I can kms?? Thank yiu," another quipped.

ALSO READ | ‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results

Another X user tagged education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked why anxious students are being put through such tense uncertainty.

"@dpradhanbjp how difficult is for CBSE to publish when the class and class 12 results will be published ? Why do anxious students have to go thru such tense uncertainty? There is timetable for admit card .. exam.. but the results is on whims of officials," the post read.

Another social media user asked why UMANG and DigiLocker were posting 'coming soon' tweets when there was no actual update. "Students are already stressed. Either share confirmed information or stop creating unnecessary suspense," the user added.

The frustration also turned into several bursts of meme fests, with one user asking the CBSE if it is going to "take a whole year just to announce the results too".

“CBSE, my dear, it's not a joke anymore, just put the result in," requested another.

Finally, CBSE Class 12 results OUT! After two intense days of waiting, the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 were released on UMANG and DigiLocker apps and the official website – cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12 passing percentage this year has dropped by 3.19 per cent to 85.20 per cent from 88.39 per cent in 2025.

How to check results on cbse.nic.in? Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.

Click on the Class 12 result link as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check your results How to check results on DigiLocker? Students can visit the official website of DigiLocker. Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of DigiLocker.

Click on the login link and enter your registration details.

Once you are logged in, click on the Class 12 result link on the page.

Enter your details and submit.

Your result will be displayed.

You can download the result and keep a hard copy of it for future use. How to check results on UMANG app? Students can download the UMANG application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once downloaded, students can follow the below-mentioned steps: