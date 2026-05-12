'Kab ayega CBSE 12 class ka result?’: Internet flooded with memes as students await scores

As lakhs of students continue waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, social media platforms have been flooded with memes, anxious posts and sarcastic reactions over the delay. Internet buzzed with memes as students continued waiting for CBSE Class 12 results. (HT Photo/ Representational)

(Also read: ‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results)

The board has not yet confirmed an official result date, even though DigiLocker recently updated its website and social media platforms with a “Class 12 results coming soon” message.

Students flood social media with reactions Internet users, especially Class 12 students, have been actively sharing memes and comments online as anticipation around the results continues to grow.

One user joked, “CBSE folks, are you going to take a whole year just to announce the results too?”

Another student posted, “Kab ayega CBSE 12th class ka result?”

A third user wrote, “CBSE, ya toh result upload kar do, ya phir yeh bol do ki sab bacche pass hain please.”

Some reactions reflected a mix of humour and stress. One user commented, “CBSE wale result nahi de rahe, aur NEET exam bhi cancel ho gaya. Life is cooked, man!!”

Another said, “First they’re not releasing the CBSE 12th result, and now the NEET exam has been cancelled. Trauma hi trauma.”

One more user wrote, “CBSE, my dear, it's not a joke anymore, just put the result in.”

Take a look here at the posts: