Students call CBSE irresponsible after Class 12 results 'Coming Soon' on Digilocker website triggers anxiety

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, but a recent “Coming Soon” update on DigiLocker has sparked anxiety and criticism among students across the country. CBSE class 12 result 2026 LIVE Updates Students call CBSE irresponsible after 'Coming Soon' on Digilocker website triggers anxiety (Handout)

Students who appeared for the board examinations accused the Board of being “irresponsible” after the official DigiLocker X handle posted a “Coming Soon” message regarding the results on Monday, yet no announcement has been made.

Many students said the vague notification created panic rather than providing clarity about the result declaration date and time.

Since then, social media platforms, particularly X, have been flooded with posts from anxious students, teachers, and parents demanding official confirmation of the result date.

An X user wrote, " can you please tell me when is the result day as I am a very anxiety prone individual and also I have to go to hospital for my checkup in the upcoming days for my vitamin levels. So can you please tell the exact day so I can kms?? Thank you 😊🙏"

Another student wrote, "CBSE tweeting “don’t wait for tomorrow” and now the entire country is collectively having anxiety attacks 😭 At this point they’re not releasing results, they’re testing students blood pressure."

Someone on Twitter wrote, " A humble request from all the twelthies to please tell us a particular date for the results instead of posting 'coming soon' in digilocker and Umang. That just increases our anxiety while to we've other exams to prepare for too."

CBSE updated the Digilocker website with 'Class 12 results coming soon' status on May 10, and on May 11, they updated the same on the Digilocker Twitter handle. Till now, the CBSE 12th results have not been announced.

While CBSE has not officially responded to the criticism, students continue to demand clearer, more transparent updates on result announcements to avoid confusion and panic.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Digilocker?

Students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examination can check their results when announced on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be available on UMANG and Digilocker mobile apps.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.