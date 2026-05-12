CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE: Board exam results expected today; here's how to check

Apart from CBSE's official websites including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results will also be released on Digilocker and UMANG, as well as on SMS.

Key updates on results announcement:

When did exams take place? The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

What is the date and time of announcement? Going by past trends, it is unlikely that the CBSE will share the date and time of the results announcement. However, the Digilocker post suggests that results may be announced today.

Where to check results? Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. Besides, results will also be available on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

How to activate Digilocker account? Students who don't have a Digilocker account can do so by visiting the site, clicking on ‘Get Started’, entering the Access Code provided by their school, and verifying their phone number through OTP.

No press conference today: The CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results.