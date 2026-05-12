The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 12, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on Digilocker along with other official websites. CBSE 12th result 2026 LIVE Updates CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Digilocker?

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Digilocker? To check the results on Digilocker, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appeared candidates can check the CBSE Class 12 results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on other official website links, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

The board will release the result link on the mobile apps - Digilocker and UMANG. The CBSE 12th result link will also be available via SMS as well.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.