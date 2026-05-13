CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Will results be declared today on DigiLocker? Here’s how to download marksheets

Where can students access their scorecards?

Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted in India and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Will CBSE hold a press conference?

As per previous years’ trends, the board is unlikely to announce the exact date and time of the result declaration in advance. CBSE is also not expected to hold a press conference for the announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets and details regarding post-result activities on the board’s official website.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct result link, steps to check scores, and more.