CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Will results be declared today on DigiLocker? Here’s how to download marksheets
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results will soon be available on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, once declared. Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct link, result time, and more.
- 3 Mins ago18.5 lakh students appeared in 2026
- 6 Mins agoCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Login details required to view results
- 7 Mins agoCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks when announced?
- 25 Mins agoCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check the results?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon on May 13. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results on the official website — results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. ...Read More
Where can students access their scorecards?
Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.
The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted in India and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Will CBSE hold a press conference?
As per previous years’ trends, the board is unlikely to announce the exact date and time of the result declaration in advance. CBSE is also not expected to hold a press conference for the announcement. Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets and details regarding post-result activities on the board’s official website.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates, direct result link, steps to check scores, and more.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: 18.5 lakh students appeared in 2026
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Over 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026, the largest cohort in the board’s history. For context, 16,92,794 appeared in 2025 and 17,04,367 in 2024. The year-on-year increase reflects CBSE’s continuous expansion of its affiliated network. The scale of the 2026 cohort, each student producing an answer booklet that must be scanned and digitally evaluated, made the implementation of OSM both more logistically necessary and more structurally complex than in any previous examination cycle.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Login details required to view results
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: After the result announcement, students will be able to check their marks online using roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs and dates of birth.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks when announced?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.
Click on the class X or XII result link as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check the results?
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on other official website links, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.