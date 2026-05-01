Cardiac surgeon explains why smoking is the ‘single most dangerous thing’ for the heart: ‘It’s the combustion…’

It is a rare soul in the contemporary world who remains unaware of the statement, “Smoking is injurious to health.” However, while one may assume that the ill-effects of the extremely popular habit might be limited to the lungs, that is far from the truth, according to Dr Jeremy London. Smoking is not just harmful for the lungs but also for the heart and other organs. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 30, the board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience stated, “Smoking could be the single worst thing you can do for your entire body. It affects your lungs, your heart, your brain, and your kidneys.”

The reason for the harmful effects of smoking is not just the nicotine present in cigarettes and other tobacco-based smoking products. “It’s the combustion that really causes the problem,” shared Dr London. “When you light up a cigarette, you're inhaling over 7,000 toxins, 80 of which are proven to cause cancer.”

“Now, don't be fooled because smoking anything, marijuana and vaping, is also dangerous. But it's really these toxins that drive most of the problems,” he continued, before breaking down the damage from smoking individually.