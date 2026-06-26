Craving a bowl of comfort food? Fitness coach shares tomato garlic egg fried rice packed with 25 grams of protein
This nutrient-rich, flavour-packed recipe for tomato garlic egg fried rice is perfect for work nights when you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen!
Some evenings call for nothing more than a warm, comforting bowl of egg fried rice. But comfort food doesn't have to mean sacrificing nutrition or spending hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying meal that's packed with flavour, protein and everyday pantry ingredients, this egg fried rice is the perfect weeknight recipe to add to your rotation.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a flavour-packed recipe for tomato garlic egg fried rice. In an Instagram video shared on June 26, he walks viewers through the simple step-by-step process, highlighting how this quick, satisfying meal delivers a balanced mix of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the garlic masala paste:
- 6 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp salt
For the fried rice:
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- A handful of curry leaves
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 3 eggs
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- 2 tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 200 g cooked rice
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- Lime wedges, to serve
Method
- Add the garlic cloves, cumin seeds, chilli powder and salt to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth garlic masala paste. Set aside.
- Heat the ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and curry leaves, and sauté for about two minutes until the onion turns soft and translucent.
- Add the prepared garlic masala paste to the pan. Cook for another two minutes, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant and the raw aroma disappears.
- Stir in the chopped tomato and cook for two to three minutes, allowing it to soften completely and form a thick masala base.
- Crack the eggs directly into the pan. Gently scramble them into the tomato mixture, stirring continuously until the eggs are fully cooked and evenly combined with the masala.
- Sprinkle in the chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the eggs and tomato mixture evenly.
- Add the cooked rice and fresh coriander leaves. Toss everything together until the rice is thoroughly coated with the masala and heated through.
- Finish with a generous squeeze of fresh lime juice and give the rice one final toss before serving hot.
Tip: If you'd like to increase the protein content, stir in a few extra egg whites along with the whole eggs.
Nutrition (per serving):
- Calories: 600
- Protein: 25 g
- Carbohydrates: 58 g
- Fat: 29 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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