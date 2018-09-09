6 lesser-known reasons why you may be getting a headache
Not all headaches are the same. From migraine to brain freeze, there are several lesser-known causes of headaches.fitness Updated: Sep 09, 2018 09:10 IST
There are different types of headaches and different factors causing it. So, a headache caused during a migraine will be different from the headache caused by eating something very cold. Here are 5 lesser-known causes of headaches:
* Migraine: Migraines cause recurring types of headaches that can be severe and accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Triggers for this could be stress, hormonal changes, and sleep disturbances.
* Stroke: In the early stages of stroke, a patient may experience an intense headache followed by nausea and vomiting. A stroke happens when the blood flow to the brain is interrupted.
* Brain freeze: Have you got a headache after eating an ice cream or drinking a smoothie? It can be caused by problems in a facial nerve or the cold’s effect on blood vessels.
* Caffeine withdrawal: Caffeine withdrawal can cause a lot of headaches as coffee can constrict or relax your vascular system, as well as affect the signalling chemicals in the body.
* Altitude headaches: Ever gone on a flight and felt a headache coming on? Headaches can take place during landing or take-off and can be caused by the shifting gravity.
* Dehydration: Dehydration can cause headaches . It occurs when you lose a substantial part of water and electrolytes from your body.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more
First Published: Sep 09, 2018 09:09 IST