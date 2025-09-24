Surgeon explains sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep

Do you also know anyone who is suffering from sleep apnea? The common sleep-related breathing disorder is characterised by repeated episodes of complete or partial airway obstruction during sleep, leading to pauses in breathing. Also read | Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19 uses CPAP machine to deal with sleep apnea that can choke him in his sleep: What is it? Obstructive sleep apnea is believed to happen because there is an obstruction in your upper airway, and this happens when you are in deep sleep, Dr Chakravarthy said. (Representatve picture: Freepik)

In an old video shared on Instagram by SPARSH Hospitals, Dr M Kalyan Chakravarthy, an ENT surgeon at SPARSH Hospital, provided crucial information about obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The doctor explained that if left untreated, OSA can lead to serious long-term health issues such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes, potentially reducing one's lifespan and common symptoms include loud snoring and daytime fatigue.

‘Sleep apnea can even shorten the span of your life’

In the video from January 2024, Dr Chakravarthy said: “If undiagnosed, obstructive sleep apnea can cause multiple problems in the long run. It can cause heart disease. It can even lead to stroke or hypertension, diabetes, or even shorten the span of your life.”

He explained that obstructive sleep apnea is defined as an obstruction in the upper airway that occurs during deep sleep when throat muscles relax and collapse. However, in children, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are typically the cause of the blockage. “So what is obstructive sleep apnea? Obstructive sleep apnea is believed to happen because there is an obstruction in your upper airway, and this happens when you are in deep sleep,” Dr Chakravarthy said.

Sleep apnea in children vs adults

He said, “Your throat muscles relax and they collapse, leading to the obstruction. Whereas in children, large tonsils adenoids cause the obstruction. So, how do we deal with this? First thing you have to do is get in touch with your ENT surgeon because they are the people who would be able to diagnose this, investigate it, and offer treatment for this.”

Want to manage sleep apnea? Click here for pulmonologist-approved tips about lifestyle changes and breathing exercises for a better sleep environment and improved sleep quality.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.