Gastroenterologist shares top warning signs of colon cancer, warns young people to watch out: 'No 1 is retinal bleeding'

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the colon or rectum. Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, took to Instagram on July 8 to share a post related to colon cancer and said, “Young people should watch out for these warning signs of colon cancer.” Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer: From watermelon, kiwi to yoghurt The top warning signs of colon cancer in younger people include 'retinal bleeding'. (Freepik)

He reacted to a video of a man ‘prepping for colonoscopy’ that actually ‘resulted in him being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at 25-year-old’. In the video he posted, Dr Salhab listed the 'top warning signs of colon cancer', and said, “I am seeing colon cancer in younger and younger people, and these are some of the top warning signs that people have told me that have led them to finally getting checked.”

Here's what he said:

Poor appetite to unexplained weight loss

1. “No. 1 is retinal bleeding,” Dr Salhab said.

2. He added, “Unexplained abdominal pain that just keeps happening no matter what.”

3. Weakness or fatigue, Dr Salhab said.

4. “A change in bowel habits, where they became more constipated or started having diarrhoea more often than normal, and it lasted longer than a few weeks,” he added.

5. Poor appetite was another warning sign, according to Dr Salhab.

6. Unexplained weight loss, he added.

7. Dr Salhab said, “Night sweats where you feel drenched at night.”

8. He added, “Low grade fevers that just keep happening.”

What is colon cancer?

Colon cancer refers to the growth of cancer cells in the colon or the rectum – located in the lower end of the digestive tract. The common symptoms of colon cancer include blood in stool, pain in abdomen, anaemia, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.