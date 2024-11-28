Woman reveals most important fat loss tip that helped her lose 25 kg: ‘You need to start eating more food...’

In order to make lasting weight loss progress, you need to put in some time, effort, and consistency. According to Brittany McCrystal, a weight loss coach from New Zealand, you can actually lose weight and keep it off by eating more food – albeit the right kind of food. Brittany, who keeps sharing insights from her drastic 25 kg weight loss, says that ultimately, losing weight is all about eating foods with less calories. Also read | Woman lost 22 kg in just 4 months with one meal a day diet: Does this extreme fasting work? Know the pros, cons, risks Brittany McCrystal keeps sharing her weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/Brittany McCrystal)

‘What actually matters is consuming fewer calories’

In a video she posted on Instagram, Brittany said, alongside before-and-after glimpses of her weight loss, “If you are looking to lose weight, then this is one of the most important tips that helped me lose 25 kg — you need to start eating more food. Before you scroll, let me explain.”

She added, “While it is commonly known that being in a calorie deficit is essential for weight loss, it does not necessarily mean you have to consume less food overall. What actually matters is consuming fewer calories. Allow me to introduce to you the concept of volume eating, which can make your weight loss journey 10 times easier.”

What is ‘volume eating’?

Brittany then explained what it means. She said, “Volume eating actually involves consuming larger quantities of food that are lower in calories. By focusing on foods with lower calorie density, you can actually eat more food while consuming fewer calories, resulting in fat loss without feeling hungry all the time.” Her caption read, “One of the most important fat loss tips that helped me lose 25 kg…”

She also listed 'volume food examples':

◉ Low-fat Greek yoghurt

◉ Egg whites

◉ Vegetables

◉ Lean meat

◉ Spinach

◉ Watermelon

◉ Sugar-free jelly

◉ Popcorn

◉ Cottage cheese

Check out her post:

Foods with ‘almost zero calories’

Recently, the Instagram page, Fit Mom Club, shared a post about 20 foods with ‘almost zero calories’ that could help you lose weight. They wrote, “While zero-calorie foods don't exist, many options are extremely low in calories and can support a healthy thyroid and help manage PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease).”

Here's a list of 20 foods that can help you shed weight, according to them:

Vegetables

1. Cucumber

2. Bottle gourd

3. Indian round gourd

4. Bitter gourd

5. Fenugreek leaves

6. Spinach

7. Cabbage

8. Broccoli

9. Zucchini

10. Carrot

Fruits

11. Papaya

12. Guava

13. Apple

14. Pear

15. Strawberries and blueberries

Spices and herbs

16. Curry leaves

17. Coriander leaves

18. Ginger

19. Garlic

20. Turmeric

They added, “These vegetables are not only low in calories but also high in fibre, aiding in weight management. Fruits such as papaya and guava promote digestion and have a low glycemic index, which is beneficial for managing PCOD. Spices and herbs like ginger, garlic, and turmeric possess inflammatory properties that support thyroid function and help alleviate PCOD symptoms.”

But would these actually make a difference?

In a recent interview with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, about 'almost zero-calorie' foods and his advice for building a more balanced lifestyle to find out if they could actually work and lead to ‘incredible weight loss'.

Dr Rakesh Gupta says that incorporating high-volume, low-calorie foods into your diet not only aids in weight management but also ensures that you feel satisfied after meals. By focusing on nutrient-dense options rich in protein and fibre, you can enjoy larger portions while keeping your calorie intake low. This mindful approach to eating fosters healthier habits and supports overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.