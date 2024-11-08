How to lose 2 kg a month without strict diet or gym 'in safe and healthy manner', according to fitness coach and doctor

Social media is flooded with gimmicks and so-called quick ways to lose weight, from cleanses to detoxes. So if you're looking to lose 10 kg in a month, this article isn't for you. But if you do want to finally hit your goal weight and lose weight in a 'safe and healthy manner', keep reading. According to certified fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath, co-founder of The Quad, you can 'certainly end up losing 2 kg in a month' if you follow his two simple tips. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach Weight loss can be safe and healthy; here are some easy tips to follow to shed kilos every month. (Pexels)

Based on his weight loss tips, we asked Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, how you can shed weight sustainably, and keep it off too. But first, let's check Raj's tips for losing weight every month in a healthy manner.

‘Create a cumulative calorie deficit of about 15,000’

In a recent video, Raj said, “Here's how you can lose 2 kg in the next month in a safe and healthy manner without making any major changes to the way you eat or move. In fact, you don't even have to go on a diet, buy a program, or go to the gym.”

Raj added, “Here's how you do it: in order to lose 2 kg, you need to create a cumulative calorie deficit of about 15,000. Spread this out across a month and it works to roughly 500 calories per day. Now, how do you create this deficit? The smartest way to go about it is to split the difference between movement and nutrition. That means, you increase the amount of calories you are burning by 250 and you reduce the amount of calories you are consuming by 250. It is as simple as that.”

'Don't do anything drastic, just a simple nudge will do'

He also said, “From a nutrition perspective, you simply need to write down everything you are eating, mark the foods that are unnecessary and remove just 200-300 calories worth of these foods. Don't make any other major changes, it's just a simple nudge. From an activity perspective, you want to increase the amount of calories you are burning by increasing the amount of movement throughout the day. So, you can do this by adding 30 minutes of walking split throughout the day by increasing the volume and intensity of your exercise by about 10 to 20 percent. Again, don't do anything drastic; just a simple nudge will do. If you can make sure to do these two things consistently for a month, it will add up to about 15,000 calories, and you will certainly end up losing those two kilos.”

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to lose weight in a healthy manner.

Calorie deficit is crucial for weight loss

Dr Rakesh Gupta says losing 2 kg in a month is indeed possible, but it requires careful consideration of your overall health and well-being. He says, “To lose approximately 2 kg, you need to create a calorie deficit of about 15,400 calories over the month, which equates to roughly 500 calories per day. This can be achieved by either reducing your caloric intake, increasing your physical activity, or ideally, a combination of both.”

While creating a calorie deficit is essential for weight loss, like Raj, Dr Rakesh Gupta advises against extreme dietary restrictions. He says rapid weight loss can lead to various health issues, including fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and potential disordered eating behaviours.

“It is crucial to prioritise your health over quick results. I recommend a moderate approach to weight loss. Aim for a gradual reduction of about 0.5 to 1 kg per week. This aligns with guidelines from reputable health organizations, which suggest a daily caloric reduction of 500 to 750 calories for safe and sustainable weight loss,” Dr Rakesh Gupta says.

Be mindful of portion sizes, if trying to lose weight. (Shutterstock)

Folow these simple weight loss tips

Here are his top 4 recommendations for losing 2 kg in a month:

◉ Balanced diet: Focus on a well-rounded diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This ensures you meet your nutritional needs while creating a calorie deficit.

◉ Portion control: Be mindful of portion sizes. Using smaller plates and measuring servings can help prevent overeating without feeling deprived.

◉ Increase physical activity: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week and strength training exercises at least twice weekly.

◉ Stay active throughout the day: Look for opportunities to move more in your daily life—take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk during breaks, or engage in active hobbies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.