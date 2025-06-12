Nutritionist shares what happens when you start eating berries, beetroot, prunes and other purple foods

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, often shares nutrition tips on her Instagram page. On June 11, she posted about the benefits of including purple and black foods in your diet, including blueberries, prunes, beetroot, sweet potatoes, and kala jamun (also known as Java plum). She also listed the many nutrients stored inside these foods. Blueberries are super rich in anthocyanins, which are actually good for your brain. (Freepik)

Benefits of eating purple and black foods

Nutritionist Deepsikha shared the list of purple and black foods with the caption, “Each of these purple foods is so good for your health because they are rich in antioxidants and fibre. So, try consuming these in your diet.” This is what happens when you start eating these purple and black foods:

1. Blueberries

According to the nutritionist, when you eat blueberries, they benefit your brain health as they are super rich in anthocyanins, which are actually good for your brain. “It will reduce cell damage and improve your cognitive function,” she explained.

2. Prunes

Per the nutritionist, prunes are rich in natural laxatives that can help you cure constipation. In fact, Dr Karan Rajan shared a homemade remedy for fixing constipation with the help of prune juice, butter, and warm water in a recent Instagram clip. Find out the details here.

3. Beetroots

When you eat beetroot, it helps improve your heart health and reduces blood pressure as they are rich in nitrates, per Deepsikha Jain. “They are also great for a pre-workout snack,” she shared.

4. Sweet Potatoes

As for sweet potatoes, eating them helps in reducing your blood sugar. How? According to the nutritionist, they are very rich in fibre and antioxidants, which help control sugar levels.

5. Kala Jamun

Lastly, she suggested eating kala jamun as it is great for your skin and hair health. Additionally, it is also rich in diuretics, which helps in improving your digestion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.