Fitness coach shares foods she orders at restaurant after 18 kg weight loss: ‘Instead of chole bhature…’

Fitness coach Ambika Jain lost 18 kg during her weight loss journey, and now, she motivates others on social media to kickstart their transformation. In a new Instagram post, Ambika talked about the dishes she orders when she is out eating at a restaurant. Substituting healthy foods with unhealthy options could help you maintain your weight or lose kilos. (Freepik)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist explains how fibre can make your constipation worse if you don't follow this key step

Often, after losing weight or during our transformation journey, we dread eating out as it could add up to our calories and may hamper our progress. However, by making some smart choices, you could maintain your weight. On June 10, Ambika shared the list of dishes she orders in a restaurant after her 18 kg weight loss, and it will help you order food the next time you are out with your loved ones

What to order to eat guilt-free

Here are the dishes Ambika listed in her post:

1. Instead of chole bhature, she orders chole rice.

2. In place of hara bhara kebabs, she orders salad, like a kachumber salad commonly made with freshly-chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, unripe mangoes, lemon juice, and sometimes chilli peppers.

3. Instead of ice cream, she has fruit popsicles when eating out.

4. Lastly, the fitness coach orders mixed vegetable soup in place of a rich tomato soup at a restaurant.

Here's why

1. According to the fitness coach, one piece of bhatura is approximately 350 calories at least. Additionally, it's all refined flour and oil, which is bad for the gut. Therefore, she recommended eating rice instead. She said, “One medium bowl of rice (100 g) is easiest to digest, and is just 120 calories.”

2. Per Ambika, we often order hara bhara kebab, thinking it's just paneer tossed in spices and served as kebab. But in reality, it's fried.

Whereas, a kachumber peanut salad is all vegetables with some roasted peanuts. Therefore, it's a low-calorie, nutritious snack.

3. The fitness coach explained that fruit popsicles hardly have 60 to 100 calories. “Of course, colour and sugar additives can be there, but it's better than any other ice cream, which is loaded with cream, fat, and sugar, making it too high in calories and heavy for the gut,” Ambika explained.

4. Lastly, she explained that tomato soups are mostly loaded with cream, butter, and sometimes even served with added sugar, and on top of it, you get fried bread crumbs or bread rolls on the side

Whereas, a mixed vegetable soup is just finely chopped vegetables with some seasoning and a little bit of corn flour. This makes it a healthier and low-calorie option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.