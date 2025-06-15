Weight loss coach shares 7 habits that can help melt body fat faster: 'Get more sleep'

Melissa, a weight loss coach, regularly shares valuable insights on her Instagram profile to help her followers achieve their fitness goals. From healthy breakfast ideas to effective diet strategies and workout tips, her content covers all aspects of sustainable fat loss. Know these habits that can help in faster weight loss. (Image by Pixabay)

On May 30, Melissa shared an Instagram post highlighting 7 key habits that can accelerate weight loss and support a healthier lifestyle. Also read | Woman shares what she ate to lose 5 kg in just 21 days: Detox water to porridge for lunch and soup for dinner

Speaking of shedding the extra kilos this summer to get into shape, Melissa wrote, “Do you have anxiety thinking about yet another summer you’ll be uncomfortable in tank tops, short and swimsuits? I get this because this plagues so many women this time of year...but it doesn’t have to! In a matter of weeks, you can be in a completely different spot.”

1. Eat more protein:

It will help you stay full longer, squash your cravings and increase your metabolism! Aim for .8-1 gram of protein per lb. of goal body weight.

2. Create a moderate calorie deficit:

No slashing calories to 1200. You will give up because you won’t be able to adhere to that. Start with a 300-400 calorie deficit and see how your body responds.

3. Track your macros:

Only counting calories leaves a lot of room for error due to inaccuracy in food label reporting. Also, what your food is made up of matters for fat loss and how you feel. Macros are the key.

Know how to achieve your summer body with these 7 tips.(Pexels )

4. Have a step goal:

7500-10K steps a day will help you burn an extra 300+ calories! Find your daily average and increase by 1500 to start.

5. Get more sleep and drink your water:

More than 7 hours of sleep and half of your weight (in lbs) in oz of water is mandatory for weight loss.

Stop procrastinating:

Summer is upon us. The pools just opened. Summer is the best time to start. More daylight, less hustle and perfect weather. If you are serious about your goals, stop putting it off until the right time. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself

7. Get help:

You need support and an exact plan made just for you to get to your goals. Tired of quick fixes, yo-yo dieting, guessing your deficit calories while feeling like you’re putting in hard work to not see progress? You need a customised approach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.