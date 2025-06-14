Woman shares what she ate to lose 5 kg in just 21 days: Detox water to porridge for lunch and soup for dinner

According to online weight loss coach from Nigeria, Amaka, who dropped 25 kg and documents her fitness routine on Instagram, detox water and detox teas can help you get in shape and should be a part of your weight loss diet. She took to Instagram on June 13 to share her diet plan, revealing what she ate in 21 days to lose 5 kg. Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach Amaka highlighted how eating meals at consistent times can support weight loss and overall health. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Amaka highlighted how eating meals at consistent times can support weight loss and overall health and suggested you have your breakfast at 10 am, followed by lunch between noon and 3 pm and stick to an early dinner at 6 pm. She followed the 16:8 intermittent fasting method, which involves restricting your eating window to 8 hours and fasting for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

According to her, by incorporating this meal plan into your weight loss strategy, you can tone your body and get closer to dropping 5 kg in less than a month, like her:

Days 1-3

⦿ Breakfast: detox water (cucumber, mint leaves and lemon slices infused in 1 litre of water stored overnight in the fridge) and 3 boiled eggs with pepper sauce

⦿ Lunch: 1 cup of oat porridge dressed with 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 apple chopped and 30 pieces of groundnut

⦿ Dinner: Cucumber detox (cucumber, lettuce and lemon blended) - 500ml

Days 4-5

⦿ Breakfast: A cup of pure green tea, 2 big apples and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter

⦿ Lunch: 1 cup of raw garri powder (flour of the fresh starchy cassava root) used to make swallow with a bowl of eforiro (a vegetable soup) 3 cups measured (made with little oil) and 2 drumsticks of chicken

⦿ Dinner: Fruit bowl (2 cups of watermelon and 2 cups of pineapple - chopped)

Days 6-9

⦿ Breakfast: Detox smoothie - 500ml (Pineapple, turmeric, black pepper, ginger and spinach leaves)

⦿ Lunch: 1 cup of cooked beans porridge with 1 finger of roasted plantain + 2 medium size slices of hake fish (boiled or grilled)

⦿ Dinner: 3 pieces of Hake fish - 300g - pepper-soup with lots of pepper soup water

Days 10-11

⦿ Breakfast: Ginger shot and a cup of pure green tea + 1 big cucumber - 250g - chopped

⦿ Lunch: 1 cup of cooked rice paired with stew - little oil used, 2 cups of salad dressed with 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, 1 boiled egg and 2 small pieces of boiled beef

⦿ Dinner: 1 big cucumber and 2 big apples - chopped

Day 12

⦿ Breakfast: 4 egg whites fried with 1 cup of veggies and 1 litre of detox water

⦿ Lunch: 2 palm sized boiled potatoes with pepper sauce and 1 boiled beef

⦿ Dinner: a small bowl of chicken salad - dressed with 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

In an earlier Instagram post, Amaka revealed that she swears by 5 detox teas for a flat tummy. Click here to know the recipes and if they actually 'melt belly fat'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.