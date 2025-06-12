Woman who lost 25 kg shares '5 detox teas to melt belly fat': But do these actually work? Gastroenterologists reveal

According to online weight loss coach Amaka, who dropped 25 kg and documents her fitness regime on Instagram, detox teas can be a helpful addition to your weight loss journey, particularly when it comes to melting belly fat. She including combinations like lemon with ginger in her June 10 Instagram post titled '5 easy detox teas to melt belly fat'. She called pineapple peel + ginger tea for 'best detox drink for belly fat blast'. Also read | Woman says drinking okra water for 6 months ‘changed her life’, improved gut health: Doctor reveals if it actually works Gastroenterologists react to a woman sharing her detox tea recipes and saying they help 'melt belly fat'. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Detox teas are widely promoted for their supposed fat-burning and detoxifying properties. But do they really work? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudeep Khanna, senior consultant of gastroenterology and Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant of gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals revealed the truth.

But first, here are the detox teas Amaka swears by for a flat tummy:

1. Lemon + ginger detox tea

Amaka said, “Super effective in boosting metabolism, aids digestion and reduces bloating. For preparation: boil 1 cup of water, add 1 tablespoon of grated ginger, squeeze in ½ a lemon juiced and let it boil for 5–7 minutes. Best early in the morning on an empty stomach.”

2. Peppermint and cinnamon tea

“Helps you to debloat very fast, soothes the stomach, relieves gas and bloating. For preparation: boil cinnamon sticks (2) or 1 tablespoons of cinnamon powder, add a handful of fresh peppermint leaves (or 1 tea bag) to hot water for 5–10 minutes. Drink hot,” Amaka said.

3. Pineapple peel + ginger tea

Amaka said, “Best detox drink for belly fat blast. It contains bromelain helps burn belly fat fast, and ginger helps to speed up your metabolism, helping you see better results. For preparation: boil pineapple peels with slices of fresh ginger in 3–4 cups of water for 10–15 minutes, and add a pinch of black pepper. Strain and drink hot.”

4. Green tea with lemon and chia seeds

She added, “Boosts metabolism and fat burning for faster results. For preparation: boil a bag of green tea and add fresh lemon slices, a medium size. Boil for 5 minutes, add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, allow to soak for 10-15 minutes and drink warm.”

5. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) tea

She concluded, “It’s very effective in aiding digestion, balances blood sugar, and totally curbs cravings. For preparation: boil 1 cup water, Add 1 tablespoon ACV, ½ medium-sized lemon juice, a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of turmeric powder.”

Amaka called pineapple peel + ginger tea the 'best detox drink for belly fat'. (Freepik)

But do these detox teas really burn belly fat?

“From a medical perspective, herbal teas such as lemon-ginger, peppermint-cinnamon, pineapple-ginger, green tea with lemon and chia, and apple cider vinegar blends are often promoted for their supposed detox, metabolism-boosting, and belly fat-reducing effects. While these beverages contain ingredients with some scientifically recognised health benefits, the claims about their ability to melt belly fat or rapidly detoxify the body are generally exaggerated,” Dr Khanna said.

He added, “For example, ginger and peppermint can soothe digestion and help with mild bloating or discomfort, and green tea contains compounds that may slightly increase metabolism. However, these effects are modest and should not be mistaken for significant or rapid weight loss solutions. The idea that any tea can ‘detox’ the body is misleading, as your liver and kidneys are responsible for natural detoxification, and no beverage can substitute for these organs' functions.”

Asked about the other ingredients Amaka used in her detox teas, he said, “Apple cider vinegar may help with blood sugar regulation and provide a sense of fullness for some people, but its impact on weight loss is minimal, and it should be consumed with caution, especially by those with digestive sensitivities. Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion, but there is no strong evidence linking it to targeted fat loss. Chia seeds add fibre and can promote satiety but do not directly burn fat.”

Dr Prasad added, “You cannot spot-reduce belly fat. Fat loss is systemic, meaning it happens throughout the body based on your overall calorie deficit. Teas may slightly enhance metabolism, but they do not selectively burn belly fat.”

Doctors say claims about lemon-ginger tea's ability to melt belly fat or rapidly detoxify the body are generally exaggerated. (Freepik)

Are detox teas safe?

According to Dr Prasad, ‘many commercial detox teas contain high doses of caffeine, laxatives like senna and sometimes unregulated substances’. “These can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and digestive issues, especially with regular use. Homemade teas using kitchen ingredients (like cinnamon, ginger, and lemon) are safer and healthier,” he said.

What exactly is a detox tea?

The term 'detox' often implies that a product can cleanse your body of toxins. In reality, Dr Prasad said, our liver and kidneys are highly efficient natural detoxifiers. According to him, there is no scientific basis for the claim that teas can 'detox' your body in any meaningful way.

“Some detox teas act as diuretics or laxatives, which may reduce bloating and water weight, but this has nothing to do with fat loss. While detox teas may not be miracle cures, several of their ingredients have modest evidence of supporting metabolism and digestion,” Dr Prasad said.

According to Dr Prasad, here's what detox teas can do:

⦿ Reduce water retention

⦿ Ease bloating

⦿ Replace higher-calorie beverages

⦿ Support a healthy routine

How to use teas for weight loss

Dr Prasad said that instead of expecting miracle fat melting, use teas as a supportive habit in your wellness journey: “Detox teas don’t melt belly fat, but the right ingredients can complement a healthy lifestyle. For true, lasting fat loss: focus on a calorie-conscious, nutrient-dense diet, stay physically active, stay well-hydrated and use herbal teas as enjoyable, functional support, not as a replacement for real lifestyle changes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.