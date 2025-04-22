Menu Explore
Fitness coach says this is the ‘only cardio you need to lose face fat, tone your body': Find out what it is

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 22, 2025 11:17 AM IST

According to a fitness coach, a two-round cardio routine, performed thrice weekly, will effectively burn your face fat and tone your body. Know all about it.  

Fitness coach Vimal Rajput is a big believer in that walking is an underrated form of exercise that can help you burn fat. She often recommends walking 10,000 steps to her followers on Instagram. Now, in a post shared on April 11, Vimal talked about a cardio routine that can help you burn face fat and tone your body. Here's what it is:

Get started on this cardio fitness routine to burn fat. (Shutterstock)
Get started on this cardio fitness routine to burn fat. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 10 healthy habits to know in your 20s: Sitting for too long wrecks your body to walking 10000 steps

One cardio routine to lose face fat and tone your body

Vimal posted an Instagram reel in which she shared a cardio exercise. She claimed that this is ‘the only cardio routine you need that will burn face fat, tone your body, and not spike your cortisol level’. What's the routine? You can easily do it on the treadmill when you hit the gym.

The routine:

  • Start with 5 minutes of an incline walk on the treadmill with speed 4 and incline 5.
  • Follow it up with another 5 minutes of incline walk at speed 3 and incline 10.

The fitness coach suggested repeating the cardio routine for 2 rounds and 3 times per week. She wrote, “Quick and effective fat burning cardio routine you can add in 3x per week that will help you cut down drastically and won’t spike your cortisol levels.”

Is incline walk on the treadmill good for fat loss?

Per a study published in the American Journal of Physiology, Endocrinology and Metabolism, your best bet for trimming belly fat is vigorous aerobic activity, such as jogging or brisk walking, rather than resistance training like lifting weights.

Per Harvard Health, treadmills are among the most effective types of exercise equipment. An inclined setting generates more muscle activity than walking on a flat surface since you work against gravity. It can also improve your cardiovascular health, build muscle, and burn calories.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

