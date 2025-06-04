Nutrition coach shares 11 cortisol triggers that can spike your stress levels: Group text messages to motivational reels

Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, can trigger intense stress responses when its levels spike. However, we often overlook how everyday habits and lifestyle factors can silently contribute to elevated cortisol levels. Also read | Experts reveal hidden signs of stress you may be ignoring and what you can do about this A lot of elements in our daily lives can add to stress and elevate cortisol levels. (Freepik)

On June 1, nutrition coach Tom Nikkola shared a post and addressed stress on Instagram. “Chronic high cortisol doesn’t just make you feel wired and tired. It quietly rewires your metabolism, mood, memory, and hormones. It increases belly fat, breaks down muscle, flattens your motivation, wrecks sleep, and hijacks your happy brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine,” Tom explained the impact of stress on the body.

Tom further noted down a list of cortisol triggers that we didn’t know before:

1. Phone notification sounds:

The ding or the buzz of notification sound on the phone can create a situation of potential demand or threat. Even when we do not respond immediately, our nervous system reacts to it.

2. Constant ambient noise:

Low-level background noise such as hum or traffic sound can create a situation of stress.

3. Artificial light at the wrong time:

When we do not get natural light in the morning, artificial or LED light exposure at daytime can disrupt the cortisol rhythm of the body.

4. Multitasking:

We may feel that we are getting the job done, but multitasking can create internal chaos.

5. Passive social media scrolling:

Mindless scrolling on social media can lead to spikes and crashes of cortisol levels in the body.

6. Unfiltered news or crisis headlines:

Even when we think that we are not affected, 5 minutes of doomscrolling can affect our cortisol levels for hours.

7. Sitting in the same position for long hours:

A sedentary lifestyle can affect blood sugar levels, create tension in the joints and also disrupt the cortisol levels.

8. Boredom

Chronic boredom and lack of creative stimulation can lead to psychological stress.

9. Group text messages:

The brain feels compelled to stay socially connected and up to date with the text sent by others on the group.

10. WiFi overload:

Constant exposure to wireless signals when we sleep can affect the brain's electrical activity.

11. Too much inspirational content

When we get exposed to too much of motivational content and hustle culture reels, the brain interprets them as threats, and we feel that we are not doing enough.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.