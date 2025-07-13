Nutritionist says ‘8 glasses a day’ is myth; Here’s how much water children, adults and new mothers should drink daily
Staying hydrated is essential for good health, but with so many conflicting tips out there, it's easy to get confused about how much water you actually need each day. Drinking too little can leave you feeling tired and sluggish, while overhydrating might not always be beneficial either.
Daily water intake recommendations
"Most of us think that 8 glasses are enough for everyone. But your age, gender, lifestyle, and even weather, matter! Check this table and see how much your body really needs (in cups + litres). And, most of us are way behind without even realising it," Kiran wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recommendation:
For children
- Children (4–8 years): 5 cups or 1.2 litres
- Children (9–13 years): 7–8 cups or 1.6–1.9 litres
- Teenagers (14–18 years): 8–11 cups or 1.9–2.6 litres
For adults
- Men (19+ years): 13 cups or 3.0 litres
- Women (19+ years): 9 cups or 2.1 litres
For expecting and new mothers
- Pregnant women: 10 cups or 2.4 litres
- Breastfeeding women: 13 cups or 3.0 litres
You may need more water if you:
- Live in a hot or humid climate
- Reside at a high altitude
- Do intense or regular physical exercise
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
