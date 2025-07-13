Search
Nutritionist says ‘8 glasses a day’ is myth; Here’s how much water children, adults and new mothers should drink daily

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 02:32 PM IST

Most people think 8 glasses of water is enough, but a nutritionist says your age, gender and lifestyle matter. Here's how much you really need daily.

Staying hydrated is essential for good health, but with so many conflicting tips out there, it's easy to get confused about how much water you actually need each day. Drinking too little can leave you feeling tired and sluggish, while overhydrating might not always be beneficial either.

Nutritionist offers insights on ideal daily water intake for better health. (Shutterstock)
Nutritionist offers insights on ideal daily water intake for better health. (Shutterstock)

Kiran Kukreja, nutritionist and certified dietitian, shared in her July 11 Instagram post the ideal daily water intake to keep your body energised, support digestion, and maintain overall health. (Also read: Nutritionist shares 4 things every woman should eat in 40s and 50s for better health: From ragi to dark chocolate )

Daily water intake recommendations

"Most of us think that 8 glasses are enough for everyone. But your age, gender, lifestyle, and even weather, matter! Check this table and see how much your body really needs (in cups + litres). And, most of us are way behind without even realising it," Kiran wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recommendation:

For children

  • Children (4–8 years): 5 cups or 1.2 litres
  • Children (9–13 years): 7–8 cups or 1.6–1.9 litres
  • Teenagers (14–18 years): 8–11 cups or 1.9–2.6 litres

For adults

  • Men (19+ years): 13 cups or 3.0 litres
  • Women (19+ years): 9 cups or 2.1 litres

For expecting and new mothers

  • Pregnant women: 10 cups or 2.4 litres
  • Breastfeeding women: 13 cups or 3.0 litres

(Also read: Nutritionist shares 'fat loss secret' for people struggling with belly fat: ‘Walk for just 2 to 5 minutes after meal’ )

You may need more water if you:

  • Live in a hot or humid climate
  • Reside at a high altitude
  • Do intense or regular physical exercise

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

