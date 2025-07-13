Nutritionist says ‘8 glasses a day’ is myth; Here’s how much water children, adults and new mothers should drink daily

Staying hydrated is essential for good health, but with so many conflicting tips out there, it's easy to get confused about how much water you actually need each day. Drinking too little can leave you feeling tired and sluggish, while overhydrating might not always be beneficial either. Nutritionist offers insights on ideal daily water intake for better health. (Shutterstock)

Kiran Kukreja, nutritionist and certified dietitian, shared in her July 11 Instagram post the ideal daily water intake to keep your body energised, support digestion, and maintain overall health.

Daily water intake recommendations

"Most of us think that 8 glasses are enough for everyone. But your age, gender, lifestyle, and even weather, matter! Check this table and see how much your body really needs (in cups + litres). And, most of us are way behind without even realising it," Kiran wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recommendation:

For children

Children (4–8 years): 5 cups or 1.2 litres

Children (9–13 years): 7–8 cups or 1.6–1.9 litres

Teenagers (14–18 years): 8–11 cups or 1.9–2.6 litres

For adults

Men (19+ years): 13 cups or 3.0 litres

Women (19+ years): 9 cups or 2.1 litres

For expecting and new mothers

Pregnant women: 10 cups or 2.4 litres

Breastfeeding women: 13 cups or 3.0 litres

You may need more water if you:

Live in a hot or humid climate

Reside at a high altitude

Do intense or regular physical exercise

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.