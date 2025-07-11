Nutritionist shares 4 things every woman should eat in 40s and 50s for better health: From ragi to dark chocolate

As women enter their 40s and 50s, their body goes through significant changes, especially hormonally. From fluctuating estrogen levels to changes in bone density and metabolism, nutrition plays a critical role in staying healthy and energetic. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares in her July 9 Instagram post top 4 foods women should include in their diets during this phase to support overall well-being. (Also read: Nutritionist shares 'fat loss secret' for people struggling with belly fat: ‘Walk for just 2 to 5 minutes after meal’ ) Nutritionist recommends foods for hormonal balance and bone health in women over 40. (Freepik)

"Foods good for your mom's health. It's important to take of your mom as well so make sure she eats these foods," Deepsikha wrote in the caption. Here's what she recommends:

1. Flax seeds

Deepsikha explains that flax seeds are a great source of phytoestrogens, plant compounds that mimic estrogen in the body. "They help balance hormones and may reduce the severity of menopausal symptoms," she says.

2. Ragi

Known for its high calcium content, ragi (also called finger millet) is excellent for supporting bone density. "Ragi has so much calcium that it can actually help prevent bone loss and keep joints stronger as women age," says Deepsikha. It's especially helpful for postmenopausal women who are at higher risk of osteoporosis.

3. Dark chocolate

Here's a sweet surprise: dark chocolate makes the list too. "It's rich in antioxidants that can support hormone function and contain magnesium, which promotes better sleep," she explains.

4. Beetroot and dates

If your mom often feels tired, iron-rich foods could help. Deepsikha recommends beetroot and dates, saying, "Most women in their 40s and 50s have low iron levels or are borderline anaemic. These foods are rich in iron and can help boost energy levels."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.