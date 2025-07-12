Nutritionist shares tips to choose the best fish oil supplement for health benefits

Consuming fish oil supplements is often recommended due to their benefits on an individual’s cardiovascular system, brain, joints, and even skin. These supplements contain omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA, which reduce inflammation, lower triglycerides, enhance cognitive function, and contribute to general health. They may also assist in alleviating arthritis symptoms and enhancing skin texture. They are usually obtained from fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel. For those who do not consume enough fatty fish, the best supplements are available in capsule or liquid forms, which are easy to take. However, determining the ideal choice can be quite challenging. This expert-approved guide addresses the critical issues of the EPA/DHA ratio, purity, origin, and certifications to help you select the right fish oil supplement for your specific needs. Pick the best fish oil supplement and support your health.(Adobe Stock)

What is a fish oil supplement?

"Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, primarily EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). These are essential fats that support various bodily functions but cannot be produced by the body on its own," says Nutritionist Prernna Kalra. Typically, they are derived from oily fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. The best fish oil supplements come in capsules or liquid form and serve as a practical option for those with limited dietary intake of fatty fish.

Why do you need fish oil supplements?

Omega-3s are crucial for maintaining optimal health, especially when your diet lacks fatty fish. “It is needed for brain health, joint lubrication, inflammation, and heart health, ” Kalra explains. Here’s what makes them indispensable:

1. Brain health: EPA and DHA support cognitive function, mood balance, and mental clarity. Omega-3 fatty acids support lifelong brain function by maintaining cell membrane health and enhancing communication between brain cells, as per a study published in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

2. Heart health: The best fish oil supplements reduce triglycerides, regulate blood pressure, and support cardiovascular function. Omega-3 may reduce the severity of and mortality from heart disease, as per a study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

3. Joint support: Omega-3s help reduce joint stiffness and inflammation, improving flexibility and comfort.

4. Anti-inflammatory: They counteract chronic inflammation, which is linked to many lifestyle diseases. A study published in the Advances in Nutrition states that omega-3 supplements support cognitive function and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

5. Eye health: DHA plays a vital role in maintaining healthy vision and retinal function.

The right fish oil supplement can support your eye, brain and joint health.(Adobe Stock)

What ingredients should you look for in a fish oil supplement?

Not all omega-3 supplements are created equally. Knowing what to look for helps ensure efficacy and safety. “EPA and DHA are the key ingredients to look for in fish oil supplements. They are important for brain functioning and development,” says the expert. Research shows they reduce triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, and help prevent heart disease. DHA is vital for brain development, memory, and cognitive function, while EPA supports mood regulation and reduces symptoms of depression. With its anti-inflammatory properties, fish oil can treat chronic inflammatory conditions, as per the FASEB Journal.

Purity, testing and certifications

Paying attention to the quality is essential, especially when you are putting something into your body. Purity, freshness, and certification are three vital markers of a safe and effective fish oil supplement. So, always ensure the product is third-party tested and comes with certifications like IFOS (International Fish Oil Standards) and NSF International, which verifies the product meets safety, potency, and purity standards. "Check how much Omega 3 (EPA & DHA) this supplement has. It should be at least 30%.

It should not be synthetic ethyl ether form. If there is a fresh, very light sea-like smell, the supplement is good and if there is a very strong fishy smell, it indicates spoiled oil," says the expert.

Dosage: How much omega-3 do you really need?

The ideal omega-3 intake depends on your age, sex, lifestyle, and medical history. For general well-being, nutritionist Prernna Kalra suggests a daily intake of 1 gram for women and 1.5 grams for men. People with specific health issues like high triglycerides, arthritis, or cognitive decline may need higher doses, but only under medical supervision. Always consult a doctor or nutritionist before starting a new supplement, especially if you are on medication, pregnant, or breastfeeding.

According to the 2020-2025 American Dietary Guidelines, a 2,000-calorie diet should include at least 8 ounces (roughly 225 grams) of seafood per week. Pregnant or nursing individuals are advised to consume up to 12 ounces (about 340 grams) weekly for optimal nutrition.

Who should take a fish oil supplement and who should avoid it?

Fish oil supplements can benefit a wide range of people. "Omega-3 supplements are recommended for those who do not get enough from their diet or have specific medical conditions related to the brain, heart, or inflammation. However, people who have any kind of fish or seafood allergy must avoid it. ” Kalra explains.

Consuming fish oil supplement can offer multiple health benefits.(Adobe Stock)

Who should take it:

People with a low dietary intake of omega-3

Those with cardiovascular concerns

Individuals with inflammatory disorders like arthritis

People with cognitive decline or brain fog

Who should avoid it:

Anyone with fish or seafood allergies

Those with bleeding disorders or on blood thinners (consult a doctor)

Pregnant or breastfeeding women, unless approved by a healthcare provider.

Understanding omega-3 formulations: Which one should you choose?

The effectiveness of a fish oil supplement largely depends on how EPA and DHA are processed. According to the expert, natural triglycerides are considered the most effective due to their high absorption rate and natural structure. Here are the main types:

Ethyl esters: Omega-3s are chemically modified into ethyl esters. They are moderately absorbed but less bioavailable than natural forms. Free fatty acids: These are easily absorbed but highly unstable and prone to oxidation. Natural triglycerides: This is the form found naturally in fish. It is easily absorbed and highly bioavailable. Re-esterified triglycerides: Ethyl esters are converted back into triglycerides to improve absorption. This form is also well absorbed and stable.

Common mistakes to avoid while taking fish oil supplements?

Here are a few tips shared by nutritionist Prernna Kalra on consuming fish oil supplements:

You should always consume an omega-3 fish oil supplement after a meal for better absorption in the body.

Avoid taking it on an empty stomach. According to the expert, many people who take it on an empty stomach complain of fishy burps and discomfort.

Stick to the right dosage as excessive intake of fish oil can increase body heat and may lead to issues like heartburn and loose motions.

Always take omega-3 supplements under the guidance of a doctor or certified nutritionist, especially if you have an existing health condition.

Frequently asked questions How should I store fish oil supplements? The expert recommends storing the omega-3 supplement at room temperature with the lid tightly closed. If this supplement is in liquid form, then store it in the refrigerator to prevent oxidation and spoilage.

Is there any difference between fish oil and omega-3? Fish oil comes from fatty fish and is rich in Omega-3s like EPA, DHA, and ALA. You can also get omega-3 from eggs, walnuts, flaxseeds, algae, and oysters, as per the expert.

Should kids take fish oil supplements? While fish oil supplements can support brain development in kids, they must primarily get Omega-3s from a balanced, nutrient-rich diet that includes natural sources like fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and eggs.

Is a fish oil supplement good for you? Yes, fish oil supplements are good as they can improve bone health, asthma symptoms, reduce liver fat and moreAs per the National Institutes of Health, the recommended dietary intake per day for total omega-3 is 1,100 mg for women and 1,600 mg for men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.