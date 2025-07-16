Milind Soman in white dress with a slit poses for magazine photoshoot, internet calls him ‘hottest man alive’: Pics

Milind Soman gained significant attention for wearing a knitted dress with boots in a photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar India's June-July 2025 issue. His white dress is from the women's clothing store, URA, while his sleek black boots are from the popular brand, Birkenstock. Also read | When Milind Soman opened up about his strict diet as 'India's first supermodel': Drink only fruit juice; no tea, coffee Milind Soman featured in new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar India. (Instagram/ Harper's Bazaar India)

What's more, Milind Soman also sported a crop top in another photo from the new magazine cover shoot. He confidently embraced his natural grey hair and beard in the pictures. As expected, the actor and model's fashion choices, especially wearing women's clothing, have sparked significant reactions on social media.

Milind Soman praised for breaking fashion barriers

Some Instagram users took to the comments section of Harper's Bazaar India's July 15 post to praise Milind for advancing conversations about non-binary fashion. Others said his outfit choices highlight that gendered clothing and barriers have no place in fashion and personal expression. A few also lauded Milind for making men feel freer in fashion choices.

A woman commented, “I have the same dress.” Another said, “Someone stole my dress.” An Instagram user said, “Slaying as usual.” Few others left comments like 'insane', 'incredible', 'amazing' and 'iconic'.

Reacting to Milind in a crop top in a picture from the photoshoot, a person wrote, “Hottest man alive.” Another Instagram user said, “What a perfect shot and personality... in one glance seems like AI (Artificial intelligence-created) image.” A person also said, “You are a super motivator... every time I see you, I simply get motivated.”

Criticism of his crop top look

However, a few Instagram users felt Milind's crop top look wasn't appropriate. A comment read, “T-shirt is too small; anything in the name of style.” Another did not get why the actor and model wore what he wore, “A crop top? Really!” Someone else said, “No, Milind, no.”