When Milind Soman opened up about his strict diet as 'India's first supermodel': Drink only fruit juice; no tea, coffee

In episode 17 of Ek Din Ek Jeevan, hosted by Tavleen Singh for STAR Plus in the 1990s, model and actor Milind Soman shared how his diet and workouts were tailored to his specific needs and goals. A clip from the nostalgic interview has resurfaced, in which Milind, 'India's first supermodel', shared how he stuck to a tea and coffee-free diet. Also read | Milind Soman jogs barefoot at 3 degrees in Switzerland; see benefits of jogging to achieve your fitness goals Milind Soman shared details of his diet in an old interview. (YouTube/ Classic Indian TV Serials via Ek Din Ek Jeevan and Instagram/ Milind Soman)

'I don't drink tea or coffee'

Revealing how a strict diet helped him maintain his impressive physique, Milind, who turned 59 in November 2024, had said in Hindi, “I don't drink tea or coffee. The first thing I have is fruit juice. From a young age, I did not get into the habit of drinking tea or coffee. I think I read somewhere in my childhood that these are bad for health. Usually, models drink a lot of tea and coffee, maybe even 15 to 20 cups a day. They smoke cigarette and consume alcohol – because of stress, may be, people get into these habits.”

'I don't really eat fried food'

Asked to share if he eats bread and egg for breakfast or only sticks to fruits and fruit juices, Milind, who was also seen working out in the gym in snippets of his life shared in the interview, had said, “I don't. I will only have something like puri bhaji when good fruits are not available if I am travelling. But rarely; I don't really eat fried food. I eat very little meat, too... I used to be a sportsperson till grade 10, I was into competitive swimming, so my diet was particular.”

Milind's fitness centres around regular exercise

Over the last few years, Milind has shared his fitness secrets in interviews and in social media posts. Milind practices yoga to strengthen his spine, balance his mind, and energise his body. He regularly swims to build endurance and muscle strength, keeping his heart and lungs healthy.

Milind also cycles to develop leg muscles and improve blood flow. He is also into running, believing it helps reduce belly fat, relieve stress, and strengthen bones and joints.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.