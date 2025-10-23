Cardiologist explains why women suffer from more heart disease than men

The severity of heart attacks differs based on sex. The World Heart Foundation states that a woman is more likely to die after a heart attack than a man. The disparity is quite grave, as up to 30% deaths in women are caused by cardiovascular diseases. While conventionally cancer is perceived as the leading life-threatening illness, according World Heart Foundation, nearly twice as many die from heart disease as from all forms of cancer combined. European Society of Cardiology also reported that younger women, specifically those who may be at risk, don't always fit the ‘typical’ image of a heart attack patient, as they often ‘appear’ to be healthy. Heart attacks show up differently in women. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To learn more about this disparity and what the sex-specific heart issues, and signs are, HT Lifestyle spoke to a cardiologist, who shed light on several hormonal causes.

Dr Manpreet S Salooja, deputy director, cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery at S.P.S. Hospitals, Ludhiana and Sirsa, who also consults on Practo, shared that awareness needs to be strengthened so women can identify the signs early and seek medical help at the earliest.

What are the heart issues women are likely to be afflicted with?

The sex disparity of heart disease runs deep, with women more likely to develop certain cardiovascular problems.

“Women are at increased risk of certain cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery disease (CAD), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and atrial fibrillation,” the cardiologist said.

This predisposition is rooted in the biological difference, as Dr Salooja explained, pointing to hormonal differences as one of the primary causes. Lifestyle and genetic influences can also accelerate the risk, but the baseline vulnerability majorly depends on hormonal balance.

Warning signs

The warning signs of a heart attack in women are not the same as those seen in men. Dr Salooja confirmed that, in fact, several signs vary. He addressed one of the unmistakable signs is chest pain, and as per the cardiologist, is the ‘best-known symptom.’

But here's where the challenge, and one of the key drivers of mortality, lies. Commonly, the signs that women may show overlap with everyday ailments, which can delay diagnosis. Dr Salooja said, “Women are more likely to have symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue. These symptoms are usually mistaken for other ailments, which hold up diagnosis and treatment.”

Causes

The causes are rooted in hormonal changes. Dr Salooja suggested post menopause heart disease risk increases. Estrogen does much of the heavy lifting for heart health, but menopause shakes things up.

Revealing the value of the estrogen hormones, the cardiologist elaborated, “One of the major factors is the protective function of estrogen, which preserves healthy blood vessels and lowers cholesterol. However, following menopause, estrogen decreases, putting women at an increased risk for heart disease. ”

Besides hormonal shifts, when Dr Salooja alerted that when women are diagnosed with diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, their heart attack risks rise.

This reinforces the long-standing message of adopting a healthy lifestyle to protect heart health. Even if you are predisposed to heart disease because of natural physical changes, following a proper diet and eating nutritious foods helps to combat the risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.