Had an early menopause? Irish study says you may be at risk of this big health issue

Menopause is a major reproductive health milestone for a woman. It brings in significant hormonal changes as menstruation stops. While it is natural for a woman, early menopause can increase several health risks. An Irish study published in the Journal for Alzheimer’s Disease identified one of them to be a neurodegenerative disorder: dementia. Early menopause increases risk of dementia. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

What did the study find?

The study was conducted by the University of Galway and Boston University, examining 1,329 women's reproductive health data. They looked at things like when they got their first period, when they reached menopause, reproductive lifespan, and if they began hormone replacement therapy after menopause.

Upon further assessing brain scans and cognitive test results, the findings showed that women whose menopause was earlier had a higher risk of dementia. On the contrary, though, those who began HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) after menopause had a lower risk of dementia. For the uninformed, HRT is a treatment for menopausal women when their body stops producing primary hormones like estrogen and progesterone. In a controlled measure, HRT supplements these hormones to help lower the severity of menopausal symptoms.

What does it mean for brain?

Estrogen helps protect your brain health and supports major cognitive functions like memory. (Picture credit: Generated by Gemini)

Estrogen has protective benefits for the brain. As the study showed, those women who were on HRT had lower chances of dementia than those who weren't. What happens during menopause is that estrogen drops, which may worsen the ageing process. The study noted that women develop dementia more than men. The hormonal shift is one of the contributing factors, suggesting how closely brain health and hormones are tied together.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.