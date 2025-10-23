AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 3 vegetables that can help prevent cancer: How many did you have today?

Cancer prevention isn’t just about medical check-ups - what you eat and the small lifestyle choices you make can make a big difference. Incorporating nutrient-rich vegetables and bioactive compounds into your diet can help strengthen immunity, protect cells, and reduce the risk of cancer over time. Certain vegetables have the power to prevent cancer! Read more to find out which ones.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared three vegetables that act as cancer prevention superfoods. In an Instagram video shared on October 22, the gastroenterologist highlights the key nutrients and bioactive compounds in these foods that help combat cancer and support overall cellular health.

Carrots

Carrots contain compounds that strengthen the body’s immune system and lower the risk of cancer. Dr Sethi explains, “These are loaded with beta carotene, a precursor of vitamin A that reduces oxidative stress and supports immune defenses. Carrots are also high in fibre, which can help lower colon and stomach cancer risk.” He recommends opting for cooked carrots over raw ones, since cooking makes the beta carotene more bioavailable.

Garlic

Garlics contain a compound called allicin which can slow down the growth of cancer cells. The gastroenterologist explains, “When crushed or chopped, it forms allicin which helps protect DNA and slow down abnormal cell growth. Avoid cooking at very high heat as it destroys allicin. Let it sit for 10 minutes after crushing for best benefits.”

Broccoli

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli contain a potent compound called sulforaphane, known for its powerful ability to lower the risk of cancer. Dr Sethi highlights, “It is rich in sulforaphane, a natural compound shown to block cancer cell growth. Broccoli sprouts are even stronger. They can have up to 100 times more sulforaphane than mature broccoli.”

