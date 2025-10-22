AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 4 fruits that can reduce risk of colon cancer because ‘they are packed with…’

Fruits and natural remedies can play a powerful role in supporting overall health and reducing the risk of certain illnesses, including some cancers. Incorporating nutrient-rich fruits into your daily diet not only nourishes your body but also helps maintain a healthy gut, strengthens immunity, and provides antioxidants that combat inflammation and oxidative stress. Read more to discover which fruits these are!(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, highlights how specific fruits can be a simple yet effective way to lower the risk of colon cancer, especially as its incidence rises among young adults.

In an Instagram video posted on October 21, the gastroenterologist points out, “This is really important because we know that colon cancer is on the rise, especially in young adults.” He recommends four fruits that can help reduce the risk.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are great for the gut and significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer. According to Dr Sethi, “These are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which we know is beneficial for gut bacteria.” He recommends including citrus fruits like lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits in your diet.

Kiwis

According to the gastroenterologist, kiwis are rich in fibre, which nourishes your gut microbiome. Regular consumption can promote healthy digestion, stimulate bowel movements, and help prevent constipation.

Apples

Dr Sethi highlights apples as another fruit that can reduce the risk of colon cancer. He explains, “Apples have a really strong protective effect for the colon.”

Watermelons

Watermelons are rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant responsible for their vibrant red color, known for fighting inflammation and reducing oxidative stress. Dr Sethi explains, “Watermelon had one of the strongest effects on decreasing colon cancer risk in a recent meta analysis, probably because of its lycopene content.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.