Dietitian shares 5 diabetes-friendly food swaps that actually work: ‘Swap sugary drinks for infused water’

Managing diabetes comes with mindful dietary and lifestyle changes, but that does not mean giving up on all our favourite foods. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra, dietitian said, “It means making smart, delicious swaps that help stabilise blood sugar and improve overall health. These simple changes focus on reducing refined carbohydrates and added sugars while increasing fibre, protein, and healthy fats.” Also read | Diabetologist shares 7 diet tips to keep diabetes, hypertension at bay: ‘Have more protein’ Manage diabetes with these simple tricks.(Pexels)

1. Swap white grains for whole grains:

Instead of white rice, white bread, or regular pasta, choose their whole-grain counterparts like brown rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, or millets. The fibre in whole grains slows down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, preventing sharp blood sugar spikes. This swap helps you feel fuller for longer and provides essential nutrients.

2. Swap sugary drinks for infused water:

Sugary sodas, juices, and sweetened teas are major culprits behind blood sugar fluctuations. A single glass can contain a massive amount of added sugar. Instead, swap these for water infused with fresh fruits like lemon, berries, or cucumber, or choose unsweetened teas. This provides flavour without the dangerous sugar load. Also, swap fruit juice for whole fruit. Fruit juice has a concentrated sugar content with none of the fibre of whole fruit. That fibre is what slows down sugar absorption. Opt for a whole apple, an orange, or a handful of berries instead. This gives you the full nutritional benefit, including the fibre, making it a much better choice for managing your glucose levels. Also read | World Diabetes Day 2022: Diet plan for diabetic patients to maintain blood sugar

Cucumber mint water is refreshing. (Shutterstock)

3. Swap starchy vegetables for non-starchy vegetables:

While all vegetables are healthy, starchy vegetables like potatoes and corn have a greater impact on blood sugar. Swap these out for a greater portion of non-starchy vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, or bell peppers. These are low in carbs, high in fibre, and packed with vitamins, making them excellent for a diabetes-friendly diet.

4. Swap processed snacks for nuts and seeds:

Reaching for a bag of chips or crackers can lead to blood sugar swings. Instead, prepare a small handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts) or seeds (chia, flax). These snacks are rich in protein, healthy fats, and fibre, all of which contribute to satiety and help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

5. Swap tea-time snacks like chips and cookies with protein and fibre-rich options:

Instead of reaching for fried chips or sugary cookies, try healthier snacks like carrot and cucumber sticks with hummus, sprouts and pomegranate chaat, or kala chana chaat. These are loaded with fibre, protein, and essential nutrients that keep you full longer and help regulate blood sugar levels. Also read | Smart eating for diabetes: Nutritionist-approved diet tips to keep your blood sugar in check

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.