Former BCCI selector, who went into rehab for alcohol addiction, undergoes treatment for depression

Former BCCI national selector and fast bowler Salil Ankola is undergoing treatment for depression, according to the Times of India. The 58-year-old, who made his India debut alongside Sachin Tendulkar in 1989, checked into a rehabilitation centre in Pune after struggling to come to terms with his mother’s death. His family is confident Ankola will emerge from this phase stronger and mentally healthier. Salil Ankola with Sachin Tendulkar (AFP)

“We, as a family, are very happy that he has chosen to take a break instead of completely breaking down. He is recovering very well, working out regularly and will be back in no time to his first love, which was, is and will always be cricket, because he has always been a fighter and always comes out stronger than before. We, his family and his friends are always there to support him. The cricket fraternity has been very kind to support him in his decision of taking a small break from work to heal himself,” Ankola’s wife, Ria told TOI.

Coincidentally, Ankola had checked into rehabilitation for alcohol addiction last year. In 2024, Ankola’s mother, 77-year-old Mala Ankola, was found dead in her flat on Prabhat Road in Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana area. She was discovered in the kitchen with her throat slit. Police said the injuries prima facie appeared to be self-inflicted. Mala lived with her daughter, and the body was discovered after the family’s domestic help opened the door and found her lying injured.

"The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," the official had said.

Ankola's cricket journey Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs for India between 1989 and 1997, taking 15 wickets before foraying into television at just 27. More than two decades later, he returned to cricket in an administrative role, becoming the chief selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Between January 2023 and August 2024, Ankola served on the BCCI selection committee. He was among the four selectors already on the panel when Ajit Agarkar took over as chairman. In September of 2024, Ankola was replaced by Ajay Ratra.

Over the last few years, Salil Ankola had been providing commentary for domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. Last year, Ankola opened up on his career, confident that had he been an active player today, he would have been a bloody good one in the IPL. Ankola’s career could never take off because of various injuries, including a bone tumour.