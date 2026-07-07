Your refrigerator runs 24/7. If it's old, it could be costing you more than you think

These are the 5 refrigerators I'd recommend if you want to cut electricity costs (Pexels) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Your refrigerator is one appliance that never gets a break. It runs every hour of every day, whether you're home, asleep or away on vacation. That also means even a small improvement in energy efficiency can make a noticeable difference to your electricity bill over time.

After researching dozens of refrigerators across brands, comparing energy ratings, compressor technologies, insulation quality and real-world features, one thing became clear, many households continue using refrigerators that consume far more electricity than necessary. While a refrigerator doesn't suddenly become inefficient overnight, age, worn-out components and outdated technology gradually make it work harder than it should.

If your refrigerator is over a decade old, here's what you should know before deciding whether it's worth keeping or replacing.

Why your old refrigerator could be increasing your electricity bill Many people assume that if their refrigerator is cooling properly, it's working efficiently. Unfortunately, that's not always true.

As refrigerators age, several components lose their original efficiency. The compressor may need to run longer to maintain the same cooling performance, door seals can begin leaking cold air, and insulation may not retain temperatures as effectively as when the appliance was new.

The result? Your refrigerator keeps working harder and consuming more electricity.

Some common reasons include:

The compressor takes longer to cool the cabinet.

Damaged or loose door gaskets allow cold air to escape.

Dust-covered condenser coils reduce cooling efficiency.

Older cooling systems don't regulate temperature as precisely.

Refrigerators manufactured a decade ago were built with less energy-efficient technologies than today's models. Since refrigerators operate 24x7, even a modest increase in daily power consumption adds up over months and years.

Signs it's time to replace your refrigerator Not every old refrigerator needs replacing immediately. But there are several signs that suggest an upgrade may be a smarter investment than continuing to use an ageing appliance.

Watch out for these warning signs: Your refrigerator is more than 10–12 years old.

The compressor seems to run almost continuously.

Electricity bills have gradually increased without any major change in household usage.

Food spoils faster than it used to.

Ice builds up frequently despite regular maintenance.

You hear unusual buzzing or clicking noises.

Repairs have become more frequent and expensive. If you recognise several of these symptoms, replacing the refrigerator could save both repair costs and electricity expenses in the long run.