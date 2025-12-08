Apollo gastroenterologist shares 5 signs of a weak gut-pancreas connection: Chronic acidity, bloating and more

Gut wellness has become one of the priorities in health conversations nowadays, and for all the good reasons, it has bagged the spotlight. Acidity is one of the signs of a weakened gut-pancreas link. (Shutterstock)

The gut is interconnected and influences several other systems in the body, affecting many other organs and their functions. So, with a more holistic understanding, it's evident that when you take care of your gut, the rest of the body benefits as well.

There are several such well-known pathways, like the gut-brain and gut-immunity axes. The gut-pancreas axis is also one such connection. The pancreas is responsible for hormonal functions and maintaining blood sugar levels. It also contributes to the process of digestion. So there's no doubt gut-pamncrease roles are intertwined, and they influence each other.

To understand more about this axis, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Praveen Kumar H R, consultant- medical gastroenterology at Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bangalore, who shared his insights on what may go wrong and how the proper functioning of the pancreas is so important

What happens if you have a weak gut-pancreas link?

The gastroenterologist highlighted the two essential functions of the pancreas. The pancreas releases insulin and other hormones into the bloodstream to regulate blood sugar and secretes digestive enzymes into the intestine to break down food." These are two very vital functions for health.

Dr Praveen shared what happens when it is disrupted, “When pancreatic function declines, enzyme secretion drops and stomach acid is not neutralised effectively. This acidity hampers digestion, leading to malabsorption, weight loss, and oily, fat‑laden stools.”

The aftermaths may appear as gut-related issues, making you believe that the problem lies in the stomach, when the real root cause may actually be the pancreas, and it is affecting the gut through the axis. One such condition linked to this is acute pancreatitis. The gastronoetrologist noted,“Acute pancreatitis, a sudden inflammation, causes severe abdominal pain that radiates to the back and can become life‑threatening if left untreated.”

5 signs of a weak gut–pancreas connection

The signs are subtle, but easy to spot once you know what to look for. Addressing them early can help correct the deeper imbalance between the pancreas and the digestive system before it worsens. Dr Praveen shared 5 indicators which may mean a weak-gut-pancreas connection:

Persistent upper abdominal pain, often worse after rich or fatty meals.

Ulcers in the small intestine from poor acid neutralisation.

Unexplained weight loss with greasy.

Foul‑smelling stools.

Nausea, vomiting, or bloating due to incomplete digestion.

Chronic acidity or reflux‑like discomfort from enzyme deficiency.

How to strengthen your gut-pancreas connection?

It is not rocket science to strengthen your gut-pancreas connection. All you need to do is adopt a few healthy lifestyle habits that ensure you eat the right food, complete daily movement, hydrate properly and manage stress effectively. Here are the 5 tips the gastronoetrologist listed :

Eating fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains aids digestion.

Avoiding alcohol, quitting smoking, and limiting processed or high‑fat foods to reduce inflammation.

Exercising for at least 30 minutes daily to improve insulin sensitivity and motility.

Staying well hydrated and including fermented, probiotic foods for a balanced microbiome.

Managing stress and maintaining a healthy weight to lower the risk of pancreatitis.

