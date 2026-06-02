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    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer Makes A Healthy Vegetarian Breakfast Packed With Essential Nutrients

    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer combines lentils and fresh paneer to create a protein-rich Indian breakfast with balanced nutrition and flavour.

    Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 1:21 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Golden moong dal chilla wrapped around a soft paneer filling creates a breakfast that is both nutritious and enjoyable. Moong dal chilla stuffed with paneer is a popular Indian breakfast recipe made by blending soaked moong dal into a batter and cooking it into thin savoury pancakes. The addition of paneer makes the dish richer in protein while adding a soft texture that complements the crisp edges of the chilla. Found in many North Indian households, this healthy vegetarian meal is often enjoyed as breakfast, a light lunch, or a post-workout meal.

    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer (Freepik)
    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer (Freepik)

    Moong dal provides protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins">protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient for balanced eating. Paneer contributes additional protein, calcium, and essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and essential nutrients that support bone health and muscle maintenance. The combination of lentils and paneer creates a protein-rich">protein-rich breakfast that can help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning. Fresh vegetables and herbs added to the filling further enhance the nutritional value while contributing colour and flavour.

    The batter is prepared from soaked moong dal blended with spices and herbs. It is spread on a hot pan and cooked until lightly golden. A filling made from crumbled paneer, onions, coriander, and spices is then placed inside before folding the chilla. The result is a vibrant yellow lentil pancake with a crisp exterior, soft centre, and flavourful paneer filling. Its balanced texture and savoury taste make it suitable for both adults and children.

    Moong Dal Chilla uses only moong dal, resulting in a lighter texture and milder flavour. Mixed Dal Chilla combines several lentils such as moong, chana, urad, and masoor dal, creating a denser texture and a more complex taste. Moong dal chilla cooks faster and develops a softer bite, while mixed dal chilla offers greater variety in flavour and nutrients. Both are nutritious options, but moong dal chilla is often preferred for its lighter texture and easy digestibility.

    Moong Dal Chilla vs Mixed Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Packed Breakfast Is Better?

    Feature

    Moong Dal Chilla

    Mixed Dal Chilla

    Main Ingredient

    Moong dal only

    Combination of multiple dals

    Texture

    Light and soft

    Dense and hearty

    Taste

    Mild and slightly nutty

    Richer lentil flavour

    Protein Content

    High

    Very high

    Digestibility

    Easier to digest

    Slightly heavier

    Preparation Time

    Faster

    Longer

    Colour

    Golden yellow

    Deep yellow to brown

    Best Filling

    Paneer and vegetables

    Paneer and mixed vegetables

    Breakfast Suitability

    Excellent

    Excellent

    Main Highlight

    Light high-protein meal

    Multi-lentil nutrition

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approx. 220 per serving

    Cuisine: Indian

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Best Meal: Breakfast

    Main Highlight: Protein-rich paneer-stuffed chilla

    Protein-Packed Moong Dal Chilla with Paneer Filling

    Protein-rich moong dal and soft paneer combine beautifully in this wholesome Indian breakfast packed with flavour and nutrition.

    Ingredients

    For Chilla Batter

    • 1 cup soaked moong dal
    • 1 green chilli
    • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
    • Salt to taste
    • Water as needed


    For Paneer Filling

    • 150 g paneer, crumbled
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • ½ teaspoon chaat masala
    • Salt to taste


    For Cooking

    • 1 teaspoon oil or ghee

    Method

    1. Blend soaked moong dal with spices into a smooth batter.
    2. Mix paneer, onion, coriander, and seasonings.
    3. Spread batter on a hot pan and cook until golden.
    4. Place paneer filling in the centre.
    5. Fold the chilla and cook briefly before serving.

    Smart Ways to Make Moong Dal Chilla Even More Nutritious

    1. Sprout the moong dal before blending to increase protein availability and fibre content.
    2. Add finely chopped spinach to the paneer stuffing for extra iron and folate.
    3. Mix grated carrots into the filling for additional vitamins and colour.
    4. Include chopped capsicum to increase Vitamin C content.
    5. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice before serving to support iron absorption.
    6. Mix ginger, cumin, and hing into the batter for improved digestion.
    7. Let the batter rest for 3–4 hours before cooking for a softer texture.
    8. Use minimal ghee or cold-pressed mustard oil while cooking.
    9. Serve with fresh mint-coriander chutney instead of packaged sauces.
    10. Pair with curd or buttermilk for additional protein and probiotics.

    Nutritional Value of Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer

    Moong dal cheela">Moong dal cheela is a highly nutritious, protein-packed savory pancake made from yellow or green split gram. It is a popular breakfast choice that provides sustained energy, aids in weight management, and supports digestive health while remaining naturally gluten-free.

    Nutrient

    Approx. Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    220 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Protein

    16 g

    Fat

    8 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    180 mg

    Iron

    2.8 mg

    Potassium

    320 mg

    FAQs

    Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer a good high-protein breakfast?

    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer provides protein from both lentils and paneer, making it a protein-rich breakfast option.

    Can Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer be prepared without paneer?

    Moong Dal Chilla can be served plain or filled with vegetables, though paneer adds protein.

    Is Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer suitable for lunch boxes?

    Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed with Paneer travels well and remains a convenient option for school or office lunch boxes.

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