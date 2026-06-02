Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer Makes A Healthy Vegetarian Breakfast Packed With Essential Nutrients

Golden moong dal chilla wrapped around a soft paneer filling creates a breakfast that is both nutritious and enjoyable. Moong dal chilla stuffed with paneer is a popular Indian breakfast recipe made by blending soaked moong dal into a batter and cooking it into thin savoury pancakes. The addition of paneer makes the dish richer in protein while adding a soft texture that complements the crisp edges of the chilla. Found in many North Indian households, this healthy vegetarian meal is often enjoyed as breakfast, a light lunch, or a post-workout meal. Moong Dal Chilla Stuffed With Paneer (Freepik)

Moong dal provides protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins">protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and B vitamins, making it a valuable ingredient for balanced eating. Paneer contributes additional protein, calcium, and essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and essential nutrients that support bone health and muscle maintenance. The combination of lentils and paneer creates a protein-rich">protein-rich breakfast that can help maintain steady energy levels throughout the morning. Fresh vegetables and herbs added to the filling further enhance the nutritional value while contributing colour and flavour.

The batter is prepared from soaked moong dal blended with spices and herbs. It is spread on a hot pan and cooked until lightly golden. A filling made from crumbled paneer, onions, coriander, and spices is then placed inside before folding the chilla. The result is a vibrant yellow lentil pancake with a crisp exterior, soft centre, and flavourful paneer filling. Its balanced texture and savoury taste make it suitable for both adults and children.

Moong Dal Chilla uses only moong dal, resulting in a lighter texture and milder flavour. Mixed Dal Chilla combines several lentils such as moong, chana, urad, and masoor dal, creating a denser texture and a more complex taste. Moong dal chilla cooks faster and develops a softer bite, while mixed dal chilla offers greater variety in flavour and nutrients. Both are nutritious options, but moong dal chilla is often preferred for its lighter texture and easy digestibility.