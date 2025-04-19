Beauty influencer says turmeric, lemon, curd pack can fix dark underarms naturally: But does it really and is it safe?

Lightening dark underarms takes time and patience. But according to beauty influencer Sid, consistent and gentle care can help achieve the desired results. In a video she posted on Instagram on January 11, she shared natural ways to get rid of dark underarms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals reacted to Sid's home remedies. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really? Check out Sid's home remedies that she says can help you get rid of dark underarms. (Instagram/ sid.and.listen)

He said, “Dark underarms are a common dermatological concern, often caused by post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation due to friction, shaving, use of irritant deodorants, or underlying metabolic conditions such as acanthosis nigricans. Social media often highlights natural home remedies — such as turmeric, lemon juice, potato juice, and coconut oil with baking soda — as potential solutions. From an allopathic standpoint, while these ingredients have properties that may offer some benefit, their efficacy and safety vary.”

Before we dive into what else he said about Sid's home remedies, let's find out what Sid's 3 suggestions are:

1. Yoghurt, turmeric, lemon pack

She said, “You have dark underarms? I can fix that. You will mix 3 tablespoons of yoghurt with 1 teaspoon of turmeric and half a lemon. If you have fair skin, you can skip turmeric and add honey instead. You are going to mix this up and apply it to your underarms and leave it there for 20 minutes. Then, you are going to wipe it with a warm towel.”

2. Baking soda with water

Sharing her second hack, Sid said, “Baking soda, it works. You are going to take a tablespoon of baking soda, add a little bit of water to it, and make a paste. Then you are going to scrub your underarms. You can do this three times a week and finish off by slathering aloe vera gel on your underarms. It is going to be soothing, will feel so good, and hydrate (your underarms).”

3. Apple cider vinegar with water

She added, “Apple cider vinegar and water in 1:1 ratio; you don't need a lot. You can mix these two together in a cup, apply it gently to your underarms, leave it on for 5 minutes, and then wipe it away.”

She further said that you should switch to natural deodorants that are free from harsh chemicals, which can irritate the skin and cause discoloration. Sid concluded, “The last tip is to use natural deodorant, and if you shave, always use a sharp razor and shaving cream or oil.”

Do these home remedies actually work?

Dr Mahajan told HT Lifestyle, “Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Some topical formulations have shown mild pigmentation reduction in clinical settings. Lemon juice, often used for its citric acid content, is acidic and may cause irritation or chemical burns, especially in sensitive areas like underarms. Potato juice is gentle and contains enzymes believed to lighten skin, but evidence remains largely anecdotal. Coconut oil can soothe and moisturize the skin, though pairing it with baking soda — an alkaline substance — may disrupt the skin’s natural pH balance, potentially leading to irritation.”

Dr Mahajan added, “Clinically, treatment is guided by identifying underlying causes and using evidence-based therapies. Topical agents such as niacinamide, glycolic acid, or azelaic acid are commonly prescribed. In more persistent cases, chemical peels or laser treatments under medical supervision may be recommended.”

Final thoughts? While natural remedies may have cultural or anecdotal value, individuals experiencing dark underarms should consult a dermatologist to ensure safe, effective, and personalised treatment, according to Dr Mahajan, who said: “A cautious and informed approach is key to achieving the best outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.